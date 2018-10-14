If he was attempting an old fashioned hoik, it's not a red, or maybe not even a yellow.
For me, the bad calls were the allowing the water carriers on at every single scrum and the decision to stop the game for every single injury. Hicks slowed that game to a crawl. They need to cut out the water carriers at scrums. Every knock on turned into a protracted rest. The game finished at 8.15pm. That means that an 80 minute game took 120 minutes (if you take off the 15 minutes at half-time). Dreadful drawn-out spectacle.