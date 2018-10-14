WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Grand final bad call

Grand final bad call
Post Sun Oct 14, 2018 3:24 pm
Posted by cosmicat on Sun Oct 14, 2018 3:24 pm
cosmicat

Sam Tompkins tackle/trip was it a red ? yes imop,looked it 3 times his arm never touches the wire player for me straight red
Re: Grand final bad call
Post Sun Oct 14, 2018 3:47 pm
Posted by Slugger McBatt on Sun Oct 14, 2018 3:47 pm
Slugger McBatt


If he was attempting an old fashioned hoik, it's not a red, or maybe not even a yellow.

For me, the bad calls were the allowing the water carriers on at every single scrum and the decision to stop the game for every single injury. Hicks slowed that game to a crawl. They need to cut out the water carriers at scrums. Every knock on turned into a protracted rest. The game finished at 8.15pm. That means that an 80 minute game took 120 minutes (if you take off the 15 minutes at half-time). Dreadful drawn-out spectacle.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
Re: Grand final bad call
Post Sun Oct 14, 2018 3:57 pm
Posted by cosmicat on Sun Oct 14, 2018 3:57 pm
cosmicat

I always thought water carriers can only enter the field of play when your team is attacking not defending?
Re: Grand final bad call
Post Sun Oct 14, 2018 4:20 pm
Posted by Big lads mate on Sun Oct 14, 2018 4:20 pm
Big lads mate

cosmicat wrote:
Sam Tompkins tackle/trip was it a red ? yes imop,looked it 3 times his arm never touches the wire player for me straight red

Red for me all day long but then again it depends who you are and who you play for I suppose :roll:
Re: Grand final bad call
Post Sun Oct 14, 2018 4:28 pm
Posted by cosmicat on Sun Oct 14, 2018 4:28 pm
cosmicat

At the very least it was a yellow sin bin and knees to the head defenatly red
Re: Grand final bad call
Post Sun Oct 14, 2018 4:41 pm
Posted by TheMightyTrin on Sun Oct 14, 2018 4:41 pm
TheMightyTrin

cosmicat wrote:
I always thought water carriers can only enter the field of play when your team is attacking not defending?


They can enter whenever the clock has stopped
Re: Grand final bad call
Post Sun Oct 14, 2018 4:44 pm
Posted by cosmicat on Sun Oct 14, 2018 4:44 pm
cosmicat

Sure I've seen wc on the pitch in playing time?
Re: Grand final bad call
Post Sun Oct 14, 2018 4:53 pm
Posted by Two Points on Sun Oct 14, 2018 4:53 pm
Two Points

You have. The Saints geezer was on almost continually in our last meeting at Belle Vue.

Users browsing this forum: Big lads mate, cosmicat, got there, JBURT82, little wayne69, phe13, REDWHITEANDBLUE, Sandal Cat, Strinket, Two Points, wakeytrin, wrencat1873 and 193 guests

