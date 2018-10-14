WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GF Player Match-ups

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves GF Player Match-ups

Post a reply
GF Player Match-ups
Post Sun Oct 14, 2018 3:07 pm
Posted by Wires71 on Sun Oct 14, 2018 3:07 pm
Wires71 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 30th / 77,256
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 10339
Sam Tomkins vs Ratchford
Manfredi vs Lineham
Gildart vs Goodwyn
Sarginson vs King
Davies vs Charnley
George Williams vs Brown
Leuluia vs You know Who

Navarette vs Hill
Powell vs Clark
Flower vs Cooper
Greenwood vs Thompson
Bateman vs Hughes
O'Loughlin vs Westwood

Morgan Escare vs Patton
Sutton vs George King
Tony Clubb vs Philbin
Liam Farrell vs Murdoch-Masila

It's pretty clear to me where the big mis-matches were and where we need to recruit/develop quality.
https://www.mind.org.uk

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Boss Hog, Builth Wells Wire, Bullsmad, CW8, Dezzies_right_hook, gary numan, grifter, hatty, jackflash, JWarriors, morrisseyisawire, Mr Snoodle, shinymcshine, Smiffy27, St Helens Wolf and 341 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,808,1431,75177,2564,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
L
I
V
E
 
TODAY : 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
SWINTON LIONS
26-20
WORKINGTON TOWN
Shelford Try, Hansen Goal
Wed 17th Oct 19:45
NZ
ENGLAND
v
FRANCE
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)