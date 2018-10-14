Now that the dust is beggining to settle on a successful 2018, I wonder what peoples views are on Super League 2019,
mine are as follows,
Reasonably predictable bottom 3 Salford, Hull K R, London, although Leeds have such a huge rebuilding job to do they may just challenge this.
Mid table Huddersfield, Wakey and Catalans although all 3 of these will definitely at some point take points off the top 6 making this a close season in the league.
Top 6 in no particular order,
Cas had a good 2018 with a lot of injuries, I have a feeling they will be the side to beat.
Hull can't possibly have as much bad luck with injuries as 2018, although question marks over their pack, nowhere near as fierce as 2017.
Saints be interesting how they cope without BB and also to see how some of their young forwards adapt to 2nd season syndrome, they will not be as good as they were in early 2918
Wolves, still have issues with a poor backrow, lack of skill in the halves and lack of pace, they really need Blake Austin to step up big time or they may struggle.
Wigan, I think we will be there or thereabouts again, we need to maintain our defensive discipline from 2018, but desperately need more creativity in the halves, Tommy has had a good end to the season, but I still prefer him at 9.
Will Hardaker play or will Wigan get cold feet and use his salary to strenthen in the halves, utilising Sarge, Morgan and Mullen as full back.
I am looking forward to seeing Joe Bullock play, I believe he is a big strong lad and rated as the top prop outside Super League, I hope he can make the step up to Super League as Walmesley, Hill and our own Ben Flower has.
Hankinson looked useful from what little we have seen of him, and he is right sided, lets hope with a little more experience and a full pre season behind him he can kick on to be as good as Olly at some point, this would also solve our goal kicking problems.
The biggest unknown is Lammy, how will he adapt to the job and how will the players adapt to him.
It will be interesting to see how Sam goes at Catalans, he will be playing in a less structured environment than here, will that suit his game, there is a well worn phrase "nobody leaves Wigan and betters themselves" I just wonder if this will also apply to Sam in France.
Interesting times ahead, just can't wait for it all to start all over again.
