Price
Post Sun Oct 14, 2018 9:26 am
Posted by Wires71 on Sun Oct 14, 2018 9:26 am
Wires71
All agree good 1st season. Now is the time we will see if he is prepared to make the decisive calls on the squad. Going into 2019 with Brown will result in failure again. Hill is not a captain that we need. And get a sports psychologist in now to work with the players.
Re: Price
Post Sun Oct 14, 2018 9:48 am
Posted by rubber duckie on Sun Oct 14, 2018 9:48 am
rubber duckie
Wires71 wrote:
All agree good 1st season. Now is the time we will see if he is prepared to make the decisive calls on the squad. Going into 2019 with Brown will result in failure again. Hill is not a captain that we need. And get a sports psychologist in now to work with the players.

Can't fault Hill as captain under Price. As the season has gone on his silly penalties have been eradicated and his club presence has evolved.
I don't know how you cannot see that W71.
Brown has a return of 2/3 decent games in a season. Not a good return.
No question I'd be looking to retire him off or consider him a bence back for this last season.
Re: Price
Post Sun Oct 14, 2018 10:15 am
Posted by Wires71 on Sun Oct 14, 2018 10:15 am
Wires71
rubber duckie wrote:
Can't fault Hill as captain under Price. As the season has gone on his silly penalties have been eradicated and his club presence has evolved.
I don't know how you cannot see that W71.
Brown has a return of 2/3 decent games in a season. Not a good return.
No question I'd be looking to retire him off or consider him a bence back for this last season.


That second half was torturous. It was like losing in slow motion in 40 minutes. The players looked flat and leaderless. I have no complaint with Hill as a forward, just not an on-field captain in a million years.
Re: Price
Post Sun Oct 14, 2018 10:24 am
Posted by rubber duckie on Sun Oct 14, 2018 10:24 am
rubber duckie
Wires71 wrote:
That second half was torturous. It was like losing in slow motion in 40 minutes. The players looked flat and leaderless. I have no complaint with Hill as a forward, just not an on-field captain in a million years.

What does Hill being a skipper have to do with a 'looked flat' side?

We have ineffective half backs at big game level.

Brown and Austin?..I don't know. Well we only have 12 month to find out then we can go for someone else.
