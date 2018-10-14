Wires71 wrote:
All agree good 1st season. Now is the time we will see if he is prepared to make the decisive calls on the squad. Going into 2019 with Brown will result in failure again. Hill is not a captain that we need. And get a sports psychologist in now to work with the players.
Can't fault Hill as captain under Price. As the season has gone on his silly penalties have been eradicated and his club presence has evolved.
I don't know how you cannot see that W71.
Brown has a return of 2/3 decent games in a season. Not a good return.
No question I'd be looking to retire him off or consider him a bence back for this last season.