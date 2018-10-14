Nigel Wood the boss of the Rugby League International Federation is in Auckland for the Kangaroos' two Tests.
How ironic that after collecting a Â£500,000 severance package, despite still been employed within the sport, this article featuring Nigel Wood talks of cashing in on Tongaâ€™s rise, as well as the financial difficulties of putting on Kangaroos fixtures as the Australian players earn $20,000 a Test match, but will collect as little as $5000 against Tonga in a move to ensure the game went ahead. The pay gap between the nations is nothing short of embarrassing and another burning issue the RLIF has vowed to address.
Maybe Nigel could start by taking less money out of the sport for himself.
https://www.google.co.uk/amp/s/amp.smh. ... 509f9.html
