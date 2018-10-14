WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New era!

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com New era!

Post a reply
New era!
Post Sun Oct 14, 2018 7:38 am
Posted by Morton2017 on Sun Oct 14, 2018 7:38 am
Morton2017 User avatar
Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Joined: Fri Dec 15, 2017 9:30 am
Posts: 26
Well one fantastic era comes to a happy ending what will the new era bring? Plenty more of the same hopefully especially when another coach with Wigan running through his bones in Edwards joins after next season nd hopefully Lam will keep the her momentum going until then! THANKS SHAUN WANE YOUVE BEEN A GUD’un!!

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bigredwarrior, Brick with eyes, ChrisA, CM Punk, Edinburgh Warrior, Mash Butty, MidlandsWarrior2, muttywhitedog, PurpleCheeseWarrior, Quickening, Rogues Gallery, tank123, The Whiffy Kipper, Yorkshire Warrior and 267 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,807,9431,83077,2534,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
SWINTON LIONS
v
WORKINGTON TOWN
Wed 17th Oct 19:45
NZ
ENGLAND
v
FRANCE
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)