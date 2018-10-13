WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Kev Brown

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Kev Brown

Post a reply
Kev Brown
Post Sat Oct 13, 2018 11:03 pm
Posted by Philth on Sat Oct 13, 2018 11:03 pm
Philth User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 34th / 77,253
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jan 19, 2009 7:12 pm
Posts: 844
Location: Purgatory
I'm not as bitter as i was after Wembley, i think the lads tried and from where we were last year, thats a big achievement, if not a sore outcome to a match.

The fact i wamt to raise is simple, Kevin Brown isn't good enough, even if he tries his hardest. Offered nothing tonight and I'm now confused how he's getting a gig next year.

Drinkwater has just been released, Hastings signed a 1 year contract and Eastmond (i know i know) was released months ago. Is Brown really the best option we have as a club?
Richard Henare..............Nuff Said
Re: Kev Brown
Post Sat Oct 13, 2018 11:11 pm
Posted by Mr Snoodle on Sat Oct 13, 2018 11:11 pm
Mr Snoodle User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Joined: Mon Sep 15, 2014 5:58 pm
Posts: 383
Location: Jack Rabbit Slims
Brown is absolutely not good enough and should go now, contract or no contract!

If paying him off is an issue the I'll organise a bucket collection, no problem
Don't die with the music in you
Re: Kev Brown
Post Sat Oct 13, 2018 11:24 pm
Posted by Towns88 on Sat Oct 13, 2018 11:24 pm
Towns88 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 33rd / 77,253
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3909
Just a quick one but what the hell has happened to Harvey livett ? He was in the 19 and was ripping it up earlier on in the season. Seemed more than capable of playing centre, 6 or back row. Why hasn't he been involved ?


Brown gave luke gale a run for his money in terms of going awol in a pressure cooker game.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Re: Kev Brown
Post Sat Oct 13, 2018 11:43 pm
Posted by The_Enforcer on Sat Oct 13, 2018 11:43 pm
The_Enforcer Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 34th / 77,253
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Sep 26, 2010 6:02 pm
Posts: 268
As a Wigan fan I never rated him. All the hype around him was caused by Stevo when he scored 3 simple trys on his debut. I never saw anything in him back then and I saw nothing to change my mind over the years. How he got in the England team last year is beyond belief especially when Williams was sat on the sidelines and never given a fair crack. Wasn't it Brown who missed the tackle in the WC final allowing Australia to score the only try? I honestly don't remember him even touching the ball tonight he was so anonymous. Wasn't he a bit of a panic buy for you guys after suddenly losing a player?

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 100% Wire, Boss Hog, BraddersFC, DAG, exeastender, Fields of Fire, jackflash, Man Mountain, Mr Snoodle, NickyKiss, proper-shaped-balls, Towns88 and 255 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,807,8811,23277,2534,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
SWINTON LIONS
v
WORKINGTON TOWN
Wed 17th Oct 19:45
NZ
ENGLAND
v
FRANCE
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)