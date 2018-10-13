I'm not as bitter as i was after Wembley, i think the lads tried and from where we were last year, thats a big achievement, if not a sore outcome to a match.
The fact i wamt to raise is simple, Kevin Brown isn't good enough, even if he tries his hardest. Offered nothing tonight and I'm now confused how he's getting a gig next year.
Drinkwater has just been released, Hastings signed a 1 year contract and Eastmond (i know i know) was released months ago. Is Brown really the best option we have as a club?
