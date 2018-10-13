WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Thank You Ian lenagan

Thank You Ian lenagan
Post Sat Oct 13, 2018 9:12 pm
Posted by Ziggy Stardust on Sat Oct 13, 2018 9:12 pm


After a great victory that SW and the boys fully deserve.

I would also like to thank our Brilliant Chairman Mr Lenagan.

He has transformed the club on and off the field.

Brought in the biggest change in the club in decades when Maguire came in and transformed us.

Promoted Wane to the top job and stood firmly by him for the best part of a decade.

Invested millions into the club in key areas.

We are losing some players but I have complete faith that our success will continue under Mr Lenagan.

IMO the best chairman Wigan has ever had.
Re: Thank You Ian lenagan
Post Sat Oct 13, 2018 9:19 pm
Posted by MadDogg on Sat Oct 13, 2018 9:19 pm


What a guy - thank god he took over.
Re: Thank You Ian lenagan
Post Sat Oct 13, 2018 9:33 pm
Posted by 100% Warrior on Sat Oct 13, 2018 9:33 pm
Completely agree.
Re: Thank You Ian lenagan
Post Sat Oct 13, 2018 9:37 pm
Posted by Father Ted on Sat Oct 13, 2018 9:37 pm


Talk about making a difference.
The club is totally different now and for the better prior to him buying the place.

