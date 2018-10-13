After a great victory that SW and the boys fully deserve.
I would also like to thank our Brilliant Chairman Mr Lenagan.
He has transformed the club on and off the field.
Brought in the biggest change in the club in decades when Maguire came in and transformed us.
Promoted Wane to the top job and stood firmly by him for the best part of a decade.
Invested millions into the club in key areas.
We are losing some players but I have complete faith that our success will continue under Mr Lenagan.
IMO the best chairman Wigan has ever had.
