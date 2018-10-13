WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bottle throwing at half time

Sat Oct 13, 2018 9:05 pm
Brick with eyes
Morons in Warrington section chucking stuff including a bottle at Wigan players was plain stupid . Fair play to Hill and Goodwin though for trying to stop them
Sat Oct 13, 2018 9:36 pm
sally cinnamon
A fair bit of unsavoury behaviour about today as there often is at Grand Finals, swaggering about smoking in the toilets and being generally aggressive to other people (who were all Wire fans anyway...?). The 6pm kick off invites people to spend all day drinking and also brings out the more casual fan who is more bothered about baiting the opposition than the game itself. Coming out of the ground I saw the Wigan equivalent of these Neanderthals being undignified in victory too.
