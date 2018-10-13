WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Escare

Escare
Post Sat Oct 13, 2018 8:53 pm
Posted by MadDogg on Sat Oct 13, 2018 8:53 pm
MadDogg User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
To think I would have gone for a bench of four forwards. Shows how much I know. What a brave performance. Some terrific try saving tackles.
Re: Escare
Post Sat Oct 13, 2018 9:10 pm
Posted by The Whiffy Kipper on Sat Oct 13, 2018 9:10 pm
The Whiffy Kipper User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
Indeed, bin off Hardaker and go with Morgy
Re: Escare
Post Sat Oct 13, 2018 9:12 pm
Posted by Brick with eyes on Sat Oct 13, 2018 9:12 pm
Brick with eyes User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Escare can’t tackle they said
Re: Escare
Post Sat Oct 13, 2018 9:24 pm
Posted by DaveO on Sat Oct 13, 2018 9:24 pm
DaveO User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
MadDogg wrote:
To think I would have gone for a bench of four forwards. Shows how much I know. What a brave performance. Some terrific try saving tackles.


I expected him to miss out particularly given the weather. As you say, a couple of try saving tackles. I bet he himself was wondering if he would be picked and he justified his selection and can be proud of his performance.
Re: Escare
Post Sat Oct 13, 2018 9:27 pm
Posted by Ziggy Stardust on Sat Oct 13, 2018 9:27 pm
Ziggy Stardust User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
I really like Morgan, he has a fire in his belly and the potential to be a top player, glad we are keeping him.
Re: Escare
Post Sat Oct 13, 2018 9:29 pm
Posted by Trainman on Sat Oct 13, 2018 9:29 pm
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
What did he do that got under Warrington’s skin. Goodwin had a pop at him on the way off at half time, Westwood went after him at the start of the first half too.
Re: Escare
Post Sat Oct 13, 2018 9:33 pm
Posted by Ziggy Stardust on Sat Oct 13, 2018 9:33 pm
Ziggy Stardust User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
Trainman wrote:
What did he do that got under Warrington’s skin. Goodwin had a pop at him on the way off at half time, Westwood went after him at the start of the first half too.



The other week when on the bench he was sulking like a schoolboy, when he got his chance he was out of the blocks like a Whippet, loved that.
Re: Escare
Post Sat Oct 13, 2018 9:34 pm
Posted by Father Ted on Sat Oct 13, 2018 9:34 pm
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Imagine what Lam and Edwards can do with Morgan and his pace.
He makes a difference every time he plays.

