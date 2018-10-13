WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tomkins aka Rat Boy

Tomkins aka Rat Boy
Post Sat Oct 13, 2018 8:29 pm
Hatfield Town Wire on Sat Oct 13, 2018 8:29 pm
Hatfield Town Wire
Cheeky half-back
Did he deserve 10 mins in bin, once? Twice? Sending off? Or penalties sufficient at the time? I thought the decision had a msssive out come of the result !!??
Re: Tomkins aka Rat Boy
Post Sat Oct 13, 2018 8:31 pm
Brick with eyes on Sat Oct 13, 2018 8:31 pm
Brick with eyes
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Accept defeat gracefully , your team just wasn’t good enough
Re: Tomkins aka Rat Boy
Post Sat Oct 13, 2018 8:33 pm
matt_wire on Sat Oct 13, 2018 8:33 pm
matt_wire
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
Hatfield Town Wire wrote:
Did he deserve 10 mins in bin, once? Twice? Sending off? Or penalties sufficient at the time? I thought the decision had a msssive out come of the result !!??


Stuck watching in Rome due to work and both incidents were dubious at best. Commentators of course said there was nothing in them. But, this is the guy who always commits dubious looking incidents to the point where you may believe he’s clever enough to get away with them, if you want. Think of the times he’s stuck the boot into try scoring attempts etc.

Thank goodness neither incident took our lads out the game.

FWIW lots of neutrals on Twitter also believed he should’ve gone for the second one, clumsy error or not, since he’d already been warned.

Either way he didn’t have an outstanding game or come back to haunt us, wishing he had been binned, I guess? Plus I think taking Wigan down to 12 would’ve fired them up more than us.

Good riddance to him from Wigan anyway.
Re: Tomkins aka Rat Boy
Post Sat Oct 13, 2018 8:35 pm
Hatfield Town Wire on Sat Oct 13, 2018 8:35 pm
Hatfield Town Wire
Cheeky half-back
I’m not saying we should of won , but if most other players had done they they would of bin sin binned at the very least, massive call by the ref
Re: Tomkins aka Rat Boy
Post Sat Oct 13, 2018 8:46 pm
Quickening on Sat Oct 13, 2018 8:46 pm
Quickening
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Tomkins is a scummy cheat.

But I don't think either warranted a yellow,and it isn't the reason we lost.
Re: Tomkins aka Rat Boy
Post Sat Oct 13, 2018 8:47 pm
morrisseyisawire on Sat Oct 13, 2018 8:47 pm
morrisseyisawire
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
He'll have more 10 minute breaks than a 1970s British Leyland worker next year at Catalans if he thinks he can carry on performing his little, errm, games.
Re: Tomkins aka Rat Boy
Post Sat Oct 13, 2018 8:49 pm
Saddened! on Sat Oct 13, 2018 8:49 pm
Saddened!
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
Hatfield Town Wire wrote:
Did he deserve 10 mins in bin, once? Twice? Sending off? Or penalties sufficient at the time? I thought the decision had a msssive out come of the result !!??


You don't get Robert Hicks making big, bold decisions in big games. A yellow for both was probably the right decisions.

As for it having a big impact on the game, I'm not sure. I don't see you scoring even if they're down to 12. You didn't do enough with the ball. Ratchford's aimless and unsupported darts were your only threats.

Charnley certainly got one back for you with his one on Escare.
Re: Tomkins aka Rat Boy
Post Sat Oct 13, 2018 9:04 pm
rubber duckie on Sat Oct 13, 2018 9:04 pm
rubber duckie
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
Champion player. All I can say. Wish we had someone like him.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Tomkins aka Rat Boy
Post Sat Oct 13, 2018 9:09 pm
CW8 on Sat Oct 13, 2018 9:09 pm
CW8
Free-scoring winger
I don't think we did enough to win the game. In the last 20 and with our positional game. I think he should have had a 10 minute break for the second offence I'm not sure we would have capitalised though.

Good game, the best team won, please sign josh drinkwater, he'd be perfect with Blake Austin.
Re: Tomkins aka Rat Boy
Post Sat Oct 13, 2018 9:12 pm
sir adrian morley on Sat Oct 13, 2018 9:12 pm
sir adrian morley
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Not good enough I'm afraid..and it'll be the same next season with brown in the halves...
