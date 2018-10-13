Did he deserve 10 mins in bin, once? Twice? Sending off? Or penalties sufficient at the time? I thought the decision had a msssive out come of the result !!??
Stuck watching in Rome due to work and both incidents were dubious at best. Commentators of course said there was nothing in them. But, this is the guy who always commits dubious looking incidents to the point where you may believe he’s clever enough to get away with them, if you want. Think of the times he’s stuck the boot into try scoring attempts etc.
Thank goodness neither incident took our lads out the game.
FWIW lots of neutrals on Twitter also believed he should’ve gone for the second one, clumsy error or not, since he’d already been warned.
Either way he didn’t have an outstanding game or come back to haunt us, wishing he had been binned, I guess? Plus I think taking Wigan down to 12 would’ve fired them up more than us.
Good riddance to him from Wigan anyway.
Last edited by matt_wire on Sat Oct 13, 2018 8:37 pm, edited 2 times in total.
You don't get Robert Hicks making big, bold decisions in big games. A yellow for both was probably the right decisions.
As for it having a big impact on the game, I'm not sure. I don't see you scoring even if they're down to 12. You didn't do enough with the ball. Ratchford's aimless and unsupported darts were your only threats.
Charnley certainly got one back for you with his one on Escare.
I don't think we did enough to win the game. In the last 20 and with our positional game. I think he should have had a 10 minute break for the second offence I'm not sure we would have capitalised though.
Good game, the best team won, please sign josh drinkwater, he'd be perfect with Blake Austin.
