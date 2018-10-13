WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Champions again.

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com Champions again.

Post a reply
Champions again.
Post Sat Oct 13, 2018 8:25 pm
Posted by Singing Warrior on Sat Oct 13, 2018 8:25 pm
Singing Warrior User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 34th / 77,253
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Oct 09, 2013 7:28 pm
Posts: 292
Location: Under the thumb
Well there you go. After all the doom and gloom, trials and tribulations of a few months ago we go on a ten match winning run and end up Champions yet again.
The finest Rugby League club in the World does it again. Note too that all four tries were scored by players who learned their trade at Wigan. No wonder when the NRL clubs come calling it is to Wigan trained lads they look.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Azul, BraddersFC, Bramley Dog, ChrisA, critch67, Cronus, DaveO, exiled Warrior, Froggy, g4yyb, hatty, MadDogg, muttywhitedog, newgroundb4wakey, NickyKiss, PurpleCheeseWarrior, Rupert Slazenger, S_Riley, SubjectNine, tank123, tedglen, The_Enforcer, TheElectricGlidingWarrior, Ziggy Stardust and 294 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,807,7862,09277,2534,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time  
SUPER LEAGUE
WARRINGTON
4-12
WIGAN WARRIORS
TOMORROW 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
SWINTON LIONS
v
WORKINGTON TOWN
Wed 17th Oct 19:45
NZ
ENGLAND
v
FRANCE
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)