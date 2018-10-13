Well there you go. After all the doom and gloom, trials and tribulations of a few months ago we go on a ten match winning run and end up Champions yet again.
The finest Rugby League club in the World does it again. Note too that all four tries were scored by players who learned their trade at Wigan. No wonder when the NRL clubs come calling it is to Wigan trained lads they look.
