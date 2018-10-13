We looked out of it energy wise after 55 minutes and i really thought Warrington would snatch it near the end but somehow we kept turning up with scrappy tackles and scrambling defence to shut them down and then we had the conviction to finish them off in a very Grand Final way at the end with that lovely switch of play. Wane may not be the most entertaining coach but he has the ability to make his players fight to the death and never ever give up.
Wigan win by never ever accepting defeat , this comes from SW .
All this nonsense about his limitations as a coach is embarrassing .
Rugby League is a very simple game to coach , instilling desire , the ability to run through brick walls , play through the pain barrier etc.. however takes special management qualities , Wane has these in abundance .
Defense Defense Defense and Manfredi who should have been MOM
Who cares, were champs..
Agreed, not only did Manfredi get those 2 try's he also put in that huge try saving tackle on Lineham and defused a couple of dangerous cross field kicks as well as some great line clearing runs. Ratchford was good for Wire but i dont think he deserved MOM.
Reputation Points: 9 Rep Position: 26th / 77,253 Quiz Score: 0 Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am Posts: 6558
Did it the hard way against a side that didn't choke
We want it back, mind...
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)
“Leeds just wander around looking like they’re doing nothing” (Jon Wilkin)
"Jon Wilkin's tight pants and coffee shop have not helped him to see the bigger picture or allowed him to get a firm grip on reality." (leeds owl)
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.