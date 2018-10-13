WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - How did we win that?

Sat Oct 13, 2018 8:00 pm
The_Enforcer
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
We looked out of it energy wise after 55 minutes and i really thought Warrington would snatch it near the end but somehow we kept turning up with scrappy tackles and scrambling defence to shut them down and then we had the conviction to finish them off in a very Grand Final way at the end with that lovely switch of play. Wane may not be the most entertaining coach but he has the ability to make his players fight to the death and never ever give up.
Re: How did we win that?
Sat Oct 13, 2018 8:14 pm
Ziggy Stardust
Ziggy Stardust User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
Defense Defense Defense and Manfredi who should have been MOM

Who cares, were champs.. :CHEERS: :CHEERS: :CHEERS: :CHEERS:
Re: How did we win that?
Sat Oct 13, 2018 8:16 pm
Lebron James
Lebron James Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
Congratulation. Deserved winners. Enjoy your celebrations

Regards

King James
Superleague Titles
Warrington Wolfs - 0
Wakefield Trinity - 0
Leigh Centurions - 0

Budgiezilla wrote:
Surely it can only be a player from Catalans. Probably the best RL side I have ever witnessed in this season's comp.
Re: How did we win that?
Sat Oct 13, 2018 8:20 pm
Rupert Slazenger
Rupert Slazenger Stevo's Armpit
Wigan win by never ever accepting defeat , this comes from SW .

All this nonsense about his limitations as a coach is embarrassing .

Rugby League is a very simple game to coach , instilling desire , the ability to run through brick walls , play through the pain barrier etc.. however takes special management qualities , Wane has these in abundance .

Well done Wigan and SW , deserving champions :CLAP:
Re: How did we win that?
Sat Oct 13, 2018 8:22 pm
The_Enforcer
The_Enforcer Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
Ziggy Stardust wrote:
Defense Defense Defense and Manfredi who should have been MOM

Who cares, were champs.. :CHEERS: :CHEERS: :CHEERS: :CHEERS:


Agreed, not only did Manfredi get those 2 try's he also put in that huge try saving tackle on Lineham and defused a couple of dangerous cross field kicks as well as some great line clearing runs. Ratchford was good for Wire but i dont think he deserved MOM.
Re: How did we win that?
Sat Oct 13, 2018 8:22 pm
[Gareth]
[Gareth] User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
We won because we know how to win
Re: How did we win that?
Sat Oct 13, 2018 8:23 pm
Clearwing
Clearwing User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Did it the hard way against a side that didn't choke :CLAP:

We want it back, mind... :)
Re: How did we win that?
Sat Oct 13, 2018 8:28 pm
ThePrinter
ThePrinter Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
How did you win that?

Well you were playing Warrington and a HB combination of Brown and Roberts.
Re: How did we win that?
Sat Oct 13, 2018 8:29 pm
MadDogg
MadDogg User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Courageous and disciplined defence, thats how. We gave them far too many chances but what a defensive machine this team has been over the last couple of months.
Re: How did we win that?
Sat Oct 13, 2018 8:39 pm
PurpleCheeseWarrior
PurpleCheeseWarrior Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
We won because we don’t celebrate knock ons when we’re losing like we’ve just won the final. We actually know how to go on and win finals.

Some say Hill and co are still there now on the pitch high fiving each other.
