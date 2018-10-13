WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bottlers

Bottlers
Post Sat Oct 13, 2018 7:25 pm
Posted by runningman29 on Sat Oct 13, 2018 7:25 pm
runningman29
Sorry to be blunt but its what we are esp with what must go down as the worst half back pairing in donkeyâ€™s years.
Last edited by runningman29 on Sat Oct 13, 2018 7:51 pm, edited 1 time in total.
Re: Bottlers
Post Sat Oct 13, 2018 7:49 pm
Posted by silver2 on Sat Oct 13, 2018 7:49 pm
silver2
Far from it. I thought it was a cracking final with both sides out on their feet at the end. Unfortunately one team has to lose and the rugby gods seem to insist on it being us.
Re: Bottlers
Post Sat Oct 13, 2018 7:53 pm
Posted by sir adrian morley on Sat Oct 13, 2018 7:53 pm
sir adrian morley
We are bottlers 2 finals again and lost em both again...
Re: Bottlers
Post Sat Oct 13, 2018 7:54 pm
Posted by rubber duckie on Sat Oct 13, 2018 7:54 pm
rubber duckie
I thought the game was pretty dull.
Stoppage after stoppage. It was like American grid iron.
Re: Bottlers
Post Sat Oct 13, 2018 8:01 pm
Posted by silver2 on Sat Oct 13, 2018 8:01 pm
silver2
It was pretty brutal so it's hardly surprising that there were stoppages. As usual some people will be looking for scapegoats but as far I'm concerned everyone gave 100% and you can't ask for more than that.
Re: Bottlers
Post Sat Oct 13, 2018 8:06 pm
Posted by rubber duckie on Sat Oct 13, 2018 8:06 pm
rubber duckie
There were 3 backs and 2 forwards I cannot say eft everything on that pitch.
Not scapegoats just let down.

Worst Roberts > Tompson > Brown > BMM > Patton
Re: Bottlers
Post Sat Oct 13, 2018 8:08 pm
Posted by hull2524 on Sat Oct 13, 2018 8:08 pm
hull2524
tbf it wasn't a good final, best team won, but poor match, was hoping you guys would win as always enjoyed the banter with your fans,
Re: Bottlers
Post Sat Oct 13, 2018 8:41 pm
Posted by Quickening on Sat Oct 13, 2018 8:41 pm
I don't think the players bottled it, the halves and attacking structures have been mediocre all season.

The better team over the season won and this game won. Hopefully Austin is a big upgrade on that joke who hobbled off.
Re: Bottlers
Post Sat Oct 13, 2018 8:45 pm
Posted by Saddened! on Sat Oct 13, 2018 8:45 pm
Saddened!
rubber duckie wrote:
There were 3 backs and 2 forwards I cannot say eft everything on that pitch.
Not scapegoats just let down.

Worst Roberts > Tompson > Brown > BMM > Patton


BMM has been a poor signing for you, but he's used wrong. He's no wide running second rower, far too easy to tackle out wide and he has zero abillity with the ball. Play him as an impact prop and get him to run hard and straight for 10 minutes twice a game and you'd have a more effective player. He's so unfit he looks distressed every time he gets the ball out wide.

