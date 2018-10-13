WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Kiwis looking good

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Kiwis looking good

Post a reply
Kiwis looking good
Post Sat Oct 13, 2018 8:28 am
Posted by ricardo07 on Sat Oct 13, 2018 8:28 am
ricardo07 User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 34th / 77,253
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Sep 03, 2009 8:29 am
Posts: 248
Location: Walton, Wakefield
26 12 up with only 7 mins left.

Good sign for upcoming test series.
Re: Kiwis looking good
Post Sat Oct 13, 2018 8:44 am
Posted by Sir Kevin Sinfield on Sat Oct 13, 2018 8:44 am
Sir Kevin Sinfield Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 15
Rep Position: 20th / 77,253
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 2665
New Zealand’s victory against Australia has made our series against the Kiwis more appealing.

Australia look very beatable with the changing of the guard, a shame we’re not playing them this year. Looking forward to Tonga v Australia next week, Tonga have a great side, when was the last time Australia lost back to back games?

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BiltonRobin, Bing [Bot], bramleyrhino, Bull Mania, GB, Khlav Kalash, kobashi, le penguin, Majestic-12 [Bot], Pumpetypump, reffy, rlbet, vastman, Wanderer, wrencat1873 and 145 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,807,4221,55777,2534,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY 18:00
SUPER LEAGUE
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
TOMORROW 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
SWINTON LIONS
v
WORKINGTON TOWN
Wed 17th Oct 19:45
NZ
ENGLAND
v
FRANCE
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)