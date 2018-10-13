New Zealand’s victory against Australia has made our series against the Kiwis more appealing.
Australia look very beatable with the changing of the guard, a shame we’re not playing them this year. Looking forward to Tonga v Australia next week, Tonga have a great side, when was the last time Australia lost back to back games?
