You have the last word....

Post Fri Oct 12, 2018 11:16 am
Posted by Oxford Exile on Fri Oct 12, 2018 11:16 am
Oxford Exile
Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:57 am
Posts: 3831
Location: Its in the name
You have 30 seconds stood in front of the team before they go out...what do you say?
top flight since 1895
Re: You have the last word....
Post Fri Oct 12, 2018 11:23 am
Posted by Wires71 on Fri Oct 12, 2018 11:23 am
Wires71
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 10315
It's 17 men vs 17 men. Stick to the game plan, keep your heads, never give up. Good luck.

And don't kick out on the full from the kick off after a try.
Last edited by Wires71 on Fri Oct 12, 2018 11:25 am, edited 1 time in total.
https://www.mind.org.uk
Re: You have the last word....
Post Fri Oct 12, 2018 11:24 am
Posted by karetaker on Fri Oct 12, 2018 11:24 am
karetaker
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 4750
Location: Out There.
Leave nothing in the changing room, put it all on the pitch.
Re: You have the last word....
Post Fri Oct 12, 2018 11:33 am
Posted by Gaz3376 on Fri Oct 12, 2018 11:33 am
Gaz3376
Joined: Tue Feb 02, 2010 9:08 am
Posts: 362
karetaker wrote:
Leave nothing in the changing room, put it all on the pitch.


Personal Belongings, Spare clothes, water bottles?
Re: You have the last word....
Post Fri Oct 12, 2018 11:35 am
Posted by Gaz3376 on Fri Oct 12, 2018 11:35 am
Joined: Tue Feb 02, 2010 9:08 am
Posts: 362
I don’t know what to say, really. Three minutes to the biggest battle of our professional lives. All comes down to today, and either, we heal as a team, or we’re gonna crumble. Inch by inch, play by play. Until we’re finished. We’re in hell right now, gentlemen. Believe me. And, we can stay here, get the poop kicked out of us, or we can fight our way back into the light. We can climb outta hell… one inch at a time.

Now I can’t do it for you, I’m too old. I look around, I see these young faces and I think, I mean, I’ve made every wrong choice a middle-aged man can make. I, uh, I’ve vexed away all my money, believe it or not. I chased off anyone who’s ever loved me. And lately, I can’t even stand the face I see in the mirror.

You know, when you get old, in life, things get taken from you. I mean, that’s… that’s… that’s a part of life. But, you only learn that when you start losin’ stuff. You find out life’s this game of inches, so is football. Because in either game – life or football – the margin for error is so small. I mean, one half a step too late or too early and you don’t quite make it. One half second too slow, too fast and you don’t quite catch it. The inches we need are everywhere around us. They’re in every break of the game, every minute, every second.

On this team we fight for that inch. On this team we tear ourselves and everyone else around us to pieces for that inch. We claw with our fingernails for that inch. Because we know when we add up all those inches that’s gonna make the f****** difference between WINNING and LOSING, between LIVING and DYING!

I’ll tell you this, in any fight it’s the guy whose willing to die whose gonna win that inch. And I know, if I’m gonna have any life anymore it’s because I’m still willing to fight and die for that inch, because that’s what living is, the six inches in front of your face. Now I can’t make you do it. You’ve got to look at the guy next to you, look into his eyes. Now I think you going to see a guy who will go that inch with you. Your gonna see a guy who will sacrifice himself for this team, because he knows when it comes down to it your gonna do the same for him. That’s a team, gentlemen, and either, we heal, now, as a team, or we will die as individuals. That’s football guys, that’s all it is. Now, what are you gonna do?”
Re: You have the last word....
Post Fri Oct 12, 2018 11:47 am
Posted by Lord Tony Smith on Fri Oct 12, 2018 11:47 am
Lord Tony Smith
Joined: Thu Apr 01, 2010 1:14 pm
Posts: 8181
Location: Warrington
Just f****** win!
Re: You have the last word....
Post Fri Oct 12, 2018 11:47 am
Posted by moving on... on Fri Oct 12, 2018 11:47 am
moving on...
Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2011 5:13 pm
Posts: 1650
We don't take any $h1t Off these today. Straight in from the off and turn these F***ers around. these smelly inbred B*******s think they've already got it won! They're laughing their heads off they have another 'easy' final.

Wipe that stupid smirk off of that fat headed ****'s face today the arrogant P****. There's 25,000 Fans out there all wearing the same colors you've been wearing all year, you're heroes to that lot. If you're under the pump look at that crowd behind you. I'm sick to death of other fans singing 'its always your year' and taking the P1$$. After tonight no one can sing it again. Get yourselves fired up now and who takes the first ball in from them F****** give it em, hit em that hard they're thinking twice about taking a carry all game.
Its ALWAYS our year

Est.1876

Sent to me from heaven... You are my world.

1876 - 2018

BUM BANGERS SINCE 2012
Re: You have the last word....
Post Fri Oct 12, 2018 11:50 am
Posted by Oxford Exile on Fri Oct 12, 2018 11:50 am
Oxford Exile
Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:57 am
Posts: 3831
Location: Its in the name
Thanks Al
top flight since 1895
Re: You have the last word....
Post Fri Oct 12, 2018 11:56 am
Posted by Snaggletooth on Fri Oct 12, 2018 11:56 am
Snaggletooth
Joined: Thu Oct 08, 2009 11:56 am
Posts: 912
Discipline
Defence
Lets stop the 63 years today
You can wake up Sunday a Super League Grand Final Winner or a loser, which one do you want to be?
Re: You have the last word....
Post Fri Oct 12, 2018 12:01 pm
Posted by Longbarn Wire on Fri Oct 12, 2018 12:01 pm
Longbarn Wire
Joined: Wed Jan 31, 2007 11:13 am
Posts: 1178
Location: Warrington
What a speech...what a film!!
