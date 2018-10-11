The first signing for the 2019 campaign has been announced.
Tyler Hunt joins the club.
He is a half back who has been at Rockingham Sharks and Western Australia Pirates,where he captained the side.
I wish him a healthy and successful 2019 and a warm welcome to West Wales Raiders.
