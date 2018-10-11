WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Playing Roster 2019

Playing Roster 2019
Post Thu Oct 11, 2018 7:18 pm
Posted by Ornery Optimist on Thu Oct 11, 2018 7:18 pm
The first signing for the 2019 campaign has been announced.

Tyler Hunt joins the club.

He is a half back who has been at Rockingham Sharks and Western Australia Pirates,where he captained the side.

I wish him a healthy and successful 2019 and a warm welcome to West Wales Raiders.

