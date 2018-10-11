WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Gran final bets

Gran final bets
Post Thu Oct 11, 2018 6:32 pm
Posted by Hatfield Town Wire on Thu Oct 11, 2018 6:32 pm
Some of the prices on offer for the big game. Any one having a bet? What you betting on R D?

Handicap betting Wire +4 Evens
Wire 6/4. Wigan 4/7

Man of match

Clark 10/1
Brown, Ratchford 12/1
Roberts 14/1
Hill, Charnley 20/1
Lineham Goodwin 25/1
BMM and SBW 40/1

First tryScorer

Charnley Lineham 10/1
Goodwin 16/1
Clark 25/1
King 18/1
Hughes 28/1
Westwood hill 40/1
Cooper 50/1
Re: Gran final bets
Post Thu Oct 11, 2018 6:36 pm
Posted by rubber duckie on Thu Oct 11, 2018 6:36 pm
Roberts MOM.
Cooper 1st try.
Charnley last try.
Re: Gran final bets
Post Thu Oct 11, 2018 6:47 pm
Posted by Hatfield Town Wire on Thu Oct 11, 2018 6:47 pm
Cooper is a massive price at 50/1. Good to do a last try as well as keeps a betting interest for the full 80mins.
Re: Gran final bets
Post Thu Oct 11, 2018 7:08 pm
Posted by rubber duckie on Thu Oct 11, 2018 7:08 pm
There's method and reason to it...
1. No way will I bet against Wire.
2. Wigan slide defence is the best in SL. So strong we'll be lucky to break them down for first 2/3rd of the game.
3. Our best opportunity early comes from backrowers....hey Copper prop you say, yes he is now...but still mobile and direct runner. If he hits the ball 4 /5 out by the posts...he'll drive and go in.
4. It won't be the first time this season he scored 1st try too. 40/1
