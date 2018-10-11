Goole Vikings ARLFC are born!
We have agreed with Goole AFC to play and train at the Victoria Pleasure Grounds In Goole as did the original Goole RLFC did over 100 years ago.
This gives us at our disposal, floodlights, full bar facilities, snack bar, corporate facilities for officials and sponsors, 300 seats and 800 covered standing, on site car park and running track if required for training etc.
We’re ambitious and plan to submit entry to the Yorkshire league in our maiden season.
We’re on the lookout for players of all standards, officials to help run the club and an experienced head coach.
The Vikings are coming, spread the word. Find us on twitter and Facebook at GooleVikings.
Be part of this community club with high ambitions!
