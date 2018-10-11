WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hardest player of his generation

Hardest player of his generation
Post Thu Oct 11, 2018 2:51 pm
Posted by Bullseye on Thu Oct 11, 2018 2:51 pm
Bullseye
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
http://www.totalrl.com/rugby-league-her ... eneration/

Great interview.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Post Thu Oct 11, 2018 3:34 pm
Posted by SaleSlim on Thu Oct 11, 2018 3:34 pm
SaleSlim
Joined: Sat Jan 22, 2011 9:16 am
Bullseye wrote:
http://www.totalrl.com/rugby-league-heroes-the-hardest-player-of-his-generation/

Great interview.


Yeah, really good read. Never got to see him play as I'm an 80's kid but love watching some of the clips on a certain streaming site of the old Ashes test matches, they were brutal. Can't believe how much RL has changed since my first game back in the late 80's and there just aren't the "characters" (grade A bell ends are not "characters" btw :lol: ) there used to be. I do miss the biff, I have to admit. Whilst I was never a fighter myself I used to love a bit of a scuffle at The Willows but i can't remember the last time I saw a decent scrap on a rugby field!!
Post Thu Oct 11, 2018 3:34 pm
Posted by Towns88 on Thu Oct 11, 2018 3:34 pm
Towns88
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Great article.


Still works out keenly in the gym now down Cas.


Bateman is the closest modern day player to Mal that I can think of.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.

