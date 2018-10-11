Bullseye wrote:
http://www.totalrl.com/rugby-league-heroes-the-hardest-player-of-his-generation/
Great interview.
Yeah, really good read. Never got to see him play as I'm an 80's kid but love watching some of the clips on a certain streaming site of the old Ashes test matches, they were brutal. Can't believe how much RL has changed since my first game back in the late 80's and there just aren't the "characters" (grade A bell ends are not "characters" btw
) there used to be. I do miss the biff, I have to admit. Whilst I was never a fighter myself I used to love a bit of a scuffle at The Willows but i can't remember the last time I saw a decent scrap on a rugby field!!