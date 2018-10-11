WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Will Sharp

Will Sharp
Post Thu Oct 11, 2018 12:14 pm
Posted by Beaujangles on Thu Oct 11, 2018 12:14 pm
Re-signed for 2019...good news.Would be nice to have a 2019 sticky properly updated by mods this year...............
Post Thu Oct 11, 2018 1:18 pm
Posted by jensenFF on Thu Oct 11, 2018 1:18 pm
Yes good news a very committed player who gives 100%
Post Thu Oct 11, 2018 1:50 pm
Posted by faxcar on Thu Oct 11, 2018 1:50 pm
jensenFF wrote:
Yes good news a very committed player who gives 100%

X2

Guts and determination running through his veins.

Well done Will and the club :thumb:

