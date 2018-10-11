WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Squad for the Grand Final.

Thu Oct 11, 2018 11:18 am
karetaker
Warrington Squad

Ryan Atkins, Kevin Brown, Josh Charnley, Daryl Clark, Mike Cooper, Bryson Goodwin, Chris Hill, Jack Hughes, George King, Toby King, Tom Lineham, Harvey Livett, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Declan Patton, Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford, Tyrone Roberts, Bodene Thompson, Ben Westwood
Thu Oct 11, 2018 11:19 am
karetaker
Unless any injuries in training it should remain the same team as last week.
Thu Oct 11, 2018 11:28 am
Fantastic Mr Catpiss
same team for me
Thu Oct 11, 2018 11:28 am
Builth Wells Wire
Image
Thu Oct 11, 2018 11:37 am
karetaker
Wigan Squad.

19-Man Squad for Warrington Wolves: John Bateman, Tony Clubb, Tom Davies, Morgan Escare, Liam Farrell, Ben Flower, Oliver Gildart, Joe Greenwood, Gabe Hamlin, Tommy Leuluai, Dom Manfredi, Romain Navarrete, Sean O’Loughlin, Sam Powell, Dan Sarginson, Ryan Sutton, Taulima Tautai, Sam Tomkins, George Williams.

