Shaun Wane has named his 19-man squad for Saturdayâ€™s Betfred Super League Grand Final against Warrington Wolves on Saturday 13th October, kick-off 6:00pm.
Wigan head into Saturdayâ€™s Grand Final with an unchanged 19-man squad from the side that faced Castleford Tigers in the Semi-Final last Friday.
19-Man Squad for Warrington Wolves: John Bateman, Tony Clubb, Tom Davies, Morgan Escare, Liam Farrell, Ben Flower, Oliver Gildart, Joe Greenwood, Gabe Hamlin, Tommy Leuluai, Dom Manfredi, Romain Navarrete, Sean Oâ€™Loughlin, Sam Powell, Dan Sarginson, Ryan Sutton, Taulima Tautai, Sam Tomkins, George Williams.
A limited number of tickets are still available for the biggest game of the season from the DW Stadium ticket office until 2pm TODAY (Thursday 11th October). Get yours by calling 01942 311111 or heading down in person. Tickets are no longer available via our online ticket store.
Due to industrial action, rail services between Wigan and Manchester are very limited. Because of this, fans planning on using public transport are advised to book a place on one of the clubâ€™s coaches. These depart the rear of the DW Stadium at 3:30pm on Saturday. For more information, call 01942 311111.
