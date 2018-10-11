WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 19 man squad for Warrington Saturday

19 man squad for Warrington Saturday
Post Thu Oct 11, 2018 11:13 am
Posted by Ashton Bears on Thu Oct 11, 2018 11:13 am
Shaun Wane has named his 19-man squad for Saturdayâ€™s Betfred Super League Grand Final against Warrington Wolves on Saturday 13th October, kick-off 6:00pm.
Wigan head into Saturdayâ€™s Grand Final with an unchanged 19-man squad from the side that faced Castleford Tigers in the Semi-Final last Friday.
19-Man Squad for Warrington Wolves: John Bateman, Tony Clubb, Tom Davies, Morgan Escare, Liam Farrell, Ben Flower, Oliver Gildart, Joe Greenwood, Gabe Hamlin, Tommy Leuluai, Dom Manfredi, Romain Navarrete, Sean Oâ€™Loughlin, Sam Powell, Dan Sarginson, Ryan Sutton, Taulima Tautai, Sam Tomkins, George Williams.
A limited number of tickets are still available for the biggest game of the season from the DW Stadium ticket office until 2pm TODAY (Thursday 11th October). Get yours by calling 01942 311111 or heading down in person. Tickets are no longer available via our online ticket store.
Due to industrial action, rail services between Wigan and Manchester are very limited. Because of this, fans planning on using public transport are advised to book a place on one of the clubâ€™s coaches. These depart the rear of the DW Stadium at 3:30pm on Saturday. For more information, call 01942 311111.

Re: 19 man squad for Warrington Saturday
Post Thu Oct 11, 2018 11:15 am
Posted by Cherry_&_White on Thu Oct 11, 2018 11:15 am
Unchanged, looks like TT and the very unlucky Hamlin to miss out.
Re: 19 man squad for Warrington Saturday
Post Thu Oct 11, 2018 11:36 am
Posted by karetaker on Thu Oct 11, 2018 11:36 am
Warrington Squad

Ryan Atkins, Kevin Brown, Josh Charnley, Daryl Clark, Mike Cooper, Bryson Goodwin, Chris Hill, Jack Hughes, George King, Toby King, Tom Lineham, Harvey Livett, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Declan Patton, Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford, Tyrone Roberts, Bodene Thompson, Ben Westwood


Unchanged Squad for the Wire.
Re: 19 man squad for Warrington Saturday
Post Thu Oct 11, 2018 11:39 am
Posted by Grimmy on Thu Oct 11, 2018 11:39 am
Hamlin and Tautai to miss out for me. Hamlin is a tough one but I'd sooner have Escare as he's capable of a game breaking moment of magic, and provides injury cover in the backs/halves. No question at all of picking Tautai, wish we could sell him
Re: 19 man squad for Warrington Saturday
Post Thu Oct 11, 2018 11:55 am
Posted by Jukesays on Thu Oct 11, 2018 11:55 am
Grimmy wrote:
Hamlin and Tautai to miss out for me. Hamlin is a tough one but I'd sooner have Escare as he's capable of a game breaking moment of magic, and provides injury cover in the backs/halves. No question at all of picking Tautai, wish we could sell him


In the 2/3 games he covered for Sam recently he let the ball bounce numerous times (I think 5/6) and we got away with it. I also think our wingers are a bit more tentative at the back when He's on.
It feels like he may be there in case were struggling and were behind - And I wouldn't feel comfortable bringing him on if the game was tight last 20.

I'd have picked Hamlin last week and would again this week
Bateman could go to centre - Leaving Sarge to cover if needed

However trust in Wane and either way I don't think it will change the outcome.
