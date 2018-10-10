WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - For the live of God,Allah or whoever, McD GO TO TORONTO

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com For the live of God,Allah or whoever, McD GO TO TORONTO

Post a reply
Posted by Norman Stanley Fletcher on Wed Oct 10, 2018 8:47 pm
Norman Stanley Fletcher User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 31st / 77,239
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Aug 02, 2008 7:18 pm
Posts: 2489
Location: Going straight
http://www.seriousaboutrl.com/mcdermott ... ach-18297/

Brian Mac linked with the Super League wannabes.
[watching Mackay testing the curry in the prison kitchens]
Fletcher: Course, he sees 'imself as an authority on curry, he does, on account of where he was stationed in the army.
Rudge: Where? India?
Fletcher: No, Bradford.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ALAW, C O Jones, Charlie Sheen, cheekydiddles, Hopie, HRS Rhino, Jrrhino, Norman Stanley Fletcher, Norton123, The Eagle, xparksider and 185 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,806,4891,56977,2394,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Sat 13th Oct 18:00
SUPER LEAGUE
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
Sun 14th Oct 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
SWINTON LIONS
v
WORKINGTON TOWN
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)