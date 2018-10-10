WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Big Clearout

Big Clearout
Post Wed Oct 10, 2018 6:54 pm
Posted by SirStan on Wed Oct 10, 2018 6:54 pm
Gone:
Clarkson
Kavanagh
Clavering
Moss
Marsh
Salter
Donaldson
Tickle
Walne

Of those, only Kav deserved a new contract IMO.
Post Wed Oct 10, 2018 7:04 pm
Posted by fun time frankie on Wed Oct 10, 2018 7:04 pm
I agree but he wanted to leave apparently I think I read somewhere he wanted to go part time
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result

