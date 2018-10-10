It will be very interesting in the Championship next season with only the top side being promoted
How will Widnes (with their Â£500k parachute payment)
Toronto(With their dream of buying a SL place at all costs,With a sprinkling of NRL talent,but also a club stacked with mainly "SL has been's" at present and also a poor coach IMO in Rowley)
Toulouse(probably the best side to watch in the championship this year)
All shape up for their big chance of SL for 2020?
Which of these 3 clubs will go for the golden ticket and push the boat out next year, knowing full well that this could be their last chance saloon for a while of a chance of reaching SL ?
Which sides out of those championship clubs that don't prevail and make SL in 2020 will still be strong enough to mount a challenge for SL in 2021?
Thoughts and your predictions guys
How will Widnes (with their Â£500k parachute payment)
Toronto(With their dream of buying a SL place at all costs,With a sprinkling of NRL talent,but also a club stacked with mainly "SL has been's" at present and also a poor coach IMO in Rowley)
Toulouse(probably the best side to watch in the championship this year)
All shape up for their big chance of SL for 2020?
Which of these 3 clubs will go for the golden ticket and push the boat out next year, knowing full well that this could be their last chance saloon for a while of a chance of reaching SL ?
Which sides out of those championship clubs that don't prevail and make SL in 2020 will still be strong enough to mount a challenge for SL in 2021?
Thoughts and your predictions guys