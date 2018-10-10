WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The side promoted to SL in 2020 will be?

The side promoted to SL in 2020 will be?
Post Wed Oct 10, 2018 6:48 pm
Posted by The Biffs Back on Wed Oct 10, 2018 6:48 pm
It will be very interesting in the Championship next season with only the top side being promoted

How will Widnes (with their Â£500k parachute payment)
Toronto(With their dream of buying a SL place at all costs,With a sprinkling of NRL talent,but also a club stacked with mainly "SL has been's" at present and also a poor coach IMO in Rowley)
Toulouse(probably the best side to watch in the championship this year)
All shape up for their big chance of SL for 2020?

Which of these 3 clubs will go for the golden ticket and push the boat out next year, knowing full well that this could be their last chance saloon for a while of a chance of reaching SL ?

Which sides out of those championship clubs that don't prevail and make SL in 2020 will still be strong enough to mount a challenge for SL in 2021?

Thoughts and your predictions guys
"...To those people that wrote this team off...
to all those that criticised this team...
tonight's for you"

Sir Kevin Sinfield
Posted by kobashi on Wed Oct 10, 2018 7:11 pm
Widnes I don't give a chance. Toronto for me will make it next year as long as they make the correct coach change

