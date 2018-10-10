WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Four x North Stand Tickets: Unneeded Prize

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Four x North Stand Tickets: Unneeded Prize

Post a reply
Posted by The Riddler on Wed Oct 10, 2018 6:26 pm
The Riddler Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Joined: Tue Oct 10, 2006 7:05 pm
Posts: 258
I have four tickets for the North Stand.
Block N3402, Row 4.

Only arrived today as a prize, but I've already purchased tickets for a long-suffering group of mates to watch the 63 years of hurt come to an end together. Or possibly cry on each other's shoulders.

Face value is £40 each, so £160 for the lot.
I'm happy to meet up on Saturday outside the stadium for the exchange.
Alternatively, you can collect from a CW1 postcode (Crewe/Sandbach) for £100; discount so that both parties can relax ahead of Saturday in the knowledge the exchange has completed.

Please PM me if interested.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Captain Hook, Dezzies_right_hook, easyWire, eddieH, fez1, Instalamus, lefty goldblatt, leslie boyd, Matt King's kitten, Old Man John, shinymcshine, The Riddler, Walter, WalterWizard, Wire Weaver, WolfiesUndies, Wrath, Yahoo [Bot] and 271 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,806,4232,18477,2394,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.