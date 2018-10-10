I have four tickets for the North Stand.
Block N3402, Row 4.
Only arrived today as a prize, but I've already purchased tickets for a long-suffering group of mates to watch the 63 years of hurt come to an end together. Or possibly cry on each other's shoulders.
Face value is £40 each, so £160 for the lot.
I'm happy to meet up on Saturday outside the stadium for the exchange.
Alternatively, you can collect from a CW1 postcode (Crewe/Sandbach) for £100; discount so that both parties can relax ahead of Saturday in the knowledge the exchange has completed.
Please PM me if interested.
