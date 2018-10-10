WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - As good as it GOT.

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com As good as it GOT.

Post a reply
As good as it GOT.
Post Wed Oct 10, 2018 5:47 pm
Posted by xparksider on Wed Oct 10, 2018 5:47 pm
xparksider User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 34th / 77,239
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Nov 17, 2011 4:34 pm
Posts: 175
You only have to watch 'As good as it gets' to realise why we had problems in the team after the core moved on or retired.

Players like Peacock, Mcguire , Burrow, Sinfield, JJB, and yes, Bailey had grown up together, come through the academy and , in most cases, had only ever wanted to play for the Rhinos.

Most could have moved on for more money but, they weren't only playing for money, they were playing for love and pride and for their mates.

That's gone now and it will take a long time, if ever, for a similar group of players to come through the same route.

You can't coach love and pride. It's either there or not. If it's there, then you can harness it and profit from it's benefits, but, you can't even buy it.

Players who come from outside the club are professionals and, as such, will play for whoever is willing to hire them. I'm not saying they're not proud of the club and its heritage but it's not the same pride as someone who once was a 'southstander' .

We've been very lucky to support such a team over the past decade .
Now for a new start.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bewildered, christopher, Dadsylad, Emagdnim13, Gotcha, HRS Rhino, mattsrhinos1978, REDWHITEANDBLUE, Sir Kevin Sinfield, TOMCAT, Trebor1 and 334 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,806,4232,18477,2394,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.