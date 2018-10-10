You only have to watch 'As good as it gets' to realise why we had problems in the team after the core moved on or retired.
Players like Peacock, Mcguire , Burrow, Sinfield, JJB, and yes, Bailey had grown up together, come through the academy and , in most cases, had only ever wanted to play for the Rhinos.
Most could have moved on for more money but, they weren't only playing for money, they were playing for love and pride and for their mates.
That's gone now and it will take a long time, if ever, for a similar group of players to come through the same route.
You can't coach love and pride. It's either there or not. If it's there, then you can harness it and profit from it's benefits, but, you can't even buy it.
Players who come from outside the club are professionals and, as such, will play for whoever is willing to hire them. I'm not saying they're not proud of the club and its heritage but it's not the same pride as someone who once was a 'southstander' .
We've been very lucky to support such a team over the past decade .
Now for a new start.
