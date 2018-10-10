WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Enforcing the play-the-ball Law

Enforcing the play-the-ball Law
Post Wed Oct 10, 2018 5:39 pm
Posted by Fax and furious on Wed Oct 10, 2018 5:39 pm
Fax and furious
Shall we start on Saturday as we mean to go on in 2019?

1. At the play the ball, require the ball to be played backwards by the foot (as is done in the NRL). Penalise any player propelling the ball backwards with the hand.

2. The law is that, once the tackle has been completed and called “held” by the referee, the tackler has to immediately release the tackled player and move or roll away. If a defender on the same team deliberately contacts a tackler after “held” has been called (thereby slowing down the play the ball), he should be penalised.

Simple.
Re: Enforcing the play-the-ball Law
Post Wed Oct 10, 2018 5:47 pm
Posted by Trainman on Wed Oct 10, 2018 5:47 pm
Trainman
As much as the vast majority of RL fans will agree we can’t change the ‘interpretation’ for the GF. Next season, absolutely.
Re: Enforcing the play-the-ball Law
Post Wed Oct 10, 2018 7:09 pm
Posted by kobashi on Wed Oct 10, 2018 7:09 pm
kobashi
I will be hugely disappointed if they don't change things for 2019.. after a few ropey weeks in the NRL it has ended up being brilliant for the competition
Re: Enforcing the play-the-ball Law
Post Wed Oct 10, 2018 7:15 pm
Posted by Durham Giant on Wed Oct 10, 2018 7:15 pm
Durham Giant
100% League Network
The whole Ruck / pub needs tightening up.

Atm the game to my mind is played with the principle of win a penalty to get an extra Set to win.

A penalty in my view is too much of an incentive to cheating.

What they should do is to still penalise slowing the PTB but not to the same extent it makes cheating so incentivised.


I would suggest that if a team is slowing the PTB then an extra tackle should be added on to the attacking team so instead of 6 tackles they would get 7 tackles or even 8 if they do it again.


If the team in possession is then milking penalties I e throwing themselves to the ground , holding down the tackler then they should lose a tackle so instead of 6 they would get 5 tackles etc.

If a team does it consistently then a penalty should be given eg their is a limit to a set of say 8 tackles before a peaty is Given

I know this sounds radical and would require the refs to be able to count and is also open to interpretation but the constant messing at the PTB to win penaltys to my mind is ruining the game.
