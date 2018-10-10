I'm being forced into a general clearout and have come across about 45-50 glossy Open Rugby and Rugby Leaguer magazines (not the weekly paper) from the late 80s/early90s. If anyone is interested they are in absolutely pristine condition and free to anyone who wishes to collect from the Crigglestone area before Saturday when they will be (reluctantly) tipped.
Anyone interested please PM me anf first come,first served. Hope this doesn't contry Forum rules PT.
Anyone interested please PM me anf first come,first served. Hope this doesn't contry Forum rules PT.