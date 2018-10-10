WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - O/T Rugby League magazines

Post Wed Oct 10, 2018 10:49 am
Redscat on Wed Oct 10, 2018 10:49 am
I'm being forced into a general clearout and have come across about 45-50 glossy Open Rugby and Rugby Leaguer magazines (not the weekly paper) from the late 80s/early90s. If anyone is interested they are in absolutely pristine condition and free to anyone who wishes to collect from the Crigglestone area before Saturday when they will be (reluctantly) tipped.
Anyone interested please PM me anf first come,first served. Hope this doesn't contry Forum rules PT.
Re: O/T Rugby League magazines
Post Wed Oct 10, 2018 12:24 pm
wakeytrin on Wed Oct 10, 2018 12:24 pm
Redscat wrote:
I'm being forced into a general clearout and have come across about 45-50 glossy Open Rugby and Rugby Leaguer magazines (not the weekly paper) from the late 80s/early90s. If anyone is interested they are in absolutely pristine condition and free to anyone who wishes to collect from the Crigglestone area before Saturday when they will be (reluctantly) tipped.
Anyone interested please PM me anf first come,first served. Hope this doesn't contry Forum rules PT.

Wonder if Trinity Heritage would be interested.
