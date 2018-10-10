WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hendo

Board index Super League London Broncos Hendo

Post a reply
Hendo
Post Wed Oct 10, 2018 9:06 am
Posted by Bostwick on Wed Oct 10, 2018 9:06 am
Bostwick Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 29th / 77,239
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Apr 16, 2015 7:55 pm
Posts: 1667
I cannot believe that this is true but I have been told that Hendo is going to take over at Widnes. It will be announced after the GF.
Re: Hendo
Post Wed Oct 10, 2018 9:36 am
Posted by RfE on Wed Oct 10, 2018 9:36 am
RfE User avatar
Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Joined: Mon Feb 05, 2018 9:39 am
Posts: 81
Seriously?
I mean it's a good move for Widnes but is Hendo seriously going back to the Championship after leaving us, and then seeing Wardy get us promoted?
Rise like Lions after slumber
In unvanquishable number--
Shake your chains to earth like dew
Which in sleep had fallen on you--
Ye are many -- they are few.'

Percy Bysshe Shelley
Re: Hendo
Post Wed Oct 10, 2018 9:47 am
Posted by Bostwick on Wed Oct 10, 2018 9:47 am
Bostwick Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 29th / 77,239
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Apr 16, 2015 7:55 pm
Posts: 1667
That is how I see it. However they say Hendo has been missing from recent games and he does live in that area. Still would not think that he would take what appears a backward step. But then, who knows?
Re: Hendo
Post Wed Oct 10, 2018 10:13 am
Posted by brian2 on Wed Oct 10, 2018 10:13 am
brian2 100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 33rd / 77,239
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Apr 19, 2002 9:18 am
Posts: 1832
Depends on how much Widnes will pay him, and whether they have got a big transfer/resources budget. If he believes they can finish top, he may think its a risk worth taking? Leigh are still all over the place, Bradford(?) not sure they will be ready in the first season back in the championship. Fev look like the only team that could really challenge Widnes, if that club does a good recruitment job?

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bostwick, brian2, jbuzza, Leyther_Matt, mickeyboy, RfE, Robert Flack, The Daddy and 87 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to London Broncos




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,806,1761,59677,2394,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Sat 13th Oct 18:00
SUPER LEAGUE
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)