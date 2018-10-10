Depends on how much Widnes will pay him, and whether they have got a big transfer/resources budget. If he believes they can finish top, he may think its a risk worth taking? Leigh are still all over the place, Bradford(?) not sure they will be ready in the first season back in the championship. Fev look like the only team that could really challenge Widnes, if that club does a good recruitment job?
