Mullally
Post Wed Oct 10, 2018 7:19 am
Posted by ball-in-hand on Wed Oct 10, 2018 7:19 am
IGNORE

Love Rugby League reports we are interested in Mullally. Would be a good fit in my opinion. Was impressive when on loan and he gives 100 percent.
If I was short sighted I could become a referee!
Re: Mullally
Post Wed Oct 10, 2018 7:45 am
Posted by wakefieldwall on Wed Oct 10, 2018 7:45 am
IGNORE

I’d take him all day long. Impressive when here on loan, he’s absolutely ruined us twice for Leeds and would improve the pack undoubtedly. One of those plays who makes erratic runs and is all elbows and knees – horrible to tackle.
What would a Cockney know about rugby league?
Re: Mullally
Post Wed Oct 10, 2018 7:47 am
Posted by musson on Wed Oct 10, 2018 7:47 am
IGNORE

Big fan also
Be a great long term edition to our pack

Hope there is truth in the rumour
Re: Mullally
Post Wed Oct 10, 2018 8:12 am
Posted by phe13 on Wed Oct 10, 2018 8:12 am
IGNORE

Probably got the 'rumour' off here ie some fans are interested. :)

