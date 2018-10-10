WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Roger O'Mahoney RIP

Roger O'Mahoney RIP
Post Wed Oct 10, 2018 6:59 am
Posted by silver2 on Wed Oct 10, 2018 6:59 am
silver2
Free-scoring winger
I see from the Warrington Guardian that Roger has sadly passed away. I remember him as an exciting and talented hooker from the days when scrums were brutal and contested. RIP Roger.

