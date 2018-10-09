WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - O'Brian

Post Tue Oct 09, 2018 10:36 pm
Posted by newgroundb4cas on Tue Oct 09, 2018 10:36 pm
newgroundb4cas
Would take him any day of the week he gets better each season and he is the closest thing to a affordable full back that can hold is own against the top 4-5 teams. Toronto failed hope contact can be made hes quality.
Post Tue Oct 09, 2018 10:46 pm
Posted by djcool on Tue Oct 09, 2018 10:46 pm
Don't count on it, I'll bet Toronto's pockets will be even deeper next year, so they don't mess up again
Post Tue Oct 09, 2018 11:08 pm
Posted by Trojan Horse on Tue Oct 09, 2018 11:08 pm
I think he is poor and wouldn’t touch him with a barge pole.

He’s exactly where his quality matches. The championship. Maybe brutal to read but I don’t rate him at all.
