WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Latest on NM

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Latest on NM

Post a reply
Latest on NM
Post Tue Oct 09, 2018 8:56 pm
Posted by TRB on Tue Oct 09, 2018 8:56 pm
TRB User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 29th / 77,239
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Jun 18, 2005 9:43 am
Posts: 10925
Location: Wacky Field
Update from 8th October:
One of our colleagues attended the WMDC Cabinet Meeting in Ossett this week. The meeting was attended by around a dozen Wakefield supporters, anxious to find out the latest from WMDC regarding the recent Planning Application from Yorkcourt / Henry Boot regarding the proposed Kitwave facility at Newmarket

The question was asked during the Cabinet meeting, however Cllr Box refused to answer, other than suggesting that the council and club were in ‘sensitive negotiations’, and instead invited those interested to gather after the meeting and that the Head of Planning, Neil Rodgers, would be able to answer the questions raised.
A number of questions were asked of Neil, most of which he could easily answer. However, he mentioned that they were dealing with ‘Trusts’ in the plural, to which we sought clarification and he confirmed that there were more than one Trust and he is in talks with them. He was also asked if Sir Rodney Walker was involved, to which he refused to say one way or other.
Form the discussion it would appear that the issue between the initial Outline Planning Application Public Inquiry and the subsequent LDF (Local Development Framework) Public Inquiry is the area in which the council is most uncomfortable in that there is a belief that Yorkcourt can work within the LDF without the need for the OPP. We would note that the fact that both were running around the same time was known to both Government officers conducting the relevant Inquiries and both not only made reference to the other but also took these facts into account in their deliberations.
Neil Rodgers then went on to say that the pending decision was contentious and the council would seek independent legal advice. It was then pointed out that the council had sought ‘Legal Advice’ in relation to whether to consider the Newcold site as being outside of the catchment of the Unilateral Undertaking (Section 106 agreement) and that despite Freedom of Information requests they had been unable to provide evidence of any such ‘Advice’ having been taken.
Neil was then asked outright for a straight ‘yes’ or ‘no’ answer - is there a chance of the Newcold development going back into the contribution area. He categorically said no chance whatsoever!!
All of this is also now made more complicated still by the plans for HS2 and when this was mentioned he said that although things were still vague, it is possible that it could cut through the site and make it impossible to leave enough land ever to develop so as to achieve the 60000 total!
Other things mentioned was that even though they have this recent letter from Gateleys they are still open to giving Yorkcourt planning for houses (on the proposed Stadium site) in order to help them gather more money to contribute towards a Community Stadium.
Thereafter it appeared as though he just wanted to blame the Inspector and the Government and a poor 106 as the reason for the non-delivery of the Community Stadium.

The above is just a potted version of the discussion. It does however confirm that it would appear that the council are reluctant to turn down the current Planning Application, although a formal decision can only be made by the Planning Committee themselves.
At the meeting we were also advised of something we had heard before, but never able to verify, which is that Yorkcourt were involved in the delivery of the Manchester Arena – we would appreciate someone confirming this if they have any knowledge or evidence of it.
"Wakefields Sporting Crusader"

For the latest details on the Stadium for Wakefield campaign, log onto //www.swag-online.co.uk

For the latest details on the Supporters Trust, log onto //wakefield.rlfans.com
Re: Latest on NM
Post Tue Oct 09, 2018 9:03 pm
Posted by lad13 on Tue Oct 09, 2018 9:03 pm
lad13 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Joined: Mon May 16, 2005 10:05 am
Posts: 1717
Location: on the way to armarillo
Also to add - he said Manni was keen to sell bv but as regards to redevelopment any funds from wmdc could not be directly to any private business - ie trinity or 88m and suggested that some kind of plan to buy the ground & wmdc to loan the stadium trust funds would be an idea to be discussed. Added that the c700k suggested yc pay would be a pro rata payment basis from the kitwave development only - butvwasnt hopeful of this. Took a view that yc would only have to start a stadium build when the units etc have a 60% occupancy. Confirmed as above that the newcold fridge was outside any footage for the trigger points.
I'm still laughing at Cas!!!
Re: Latest on NM
Post Tue Oct 09, 2018 9:46 pm
Posted by Wakefield City on Tue Oct 09, 2018 9:46 pm
Wakefield City Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Joined: Tue Jun 26, 2018 12:01 pm
Posts: 111
TRB wrote:
Update from 8th October:
One of our colleagues attended the WMDC Cabinet Meeting in Ossett this week. The meeting was attended by around a dozen Wakefield supporters, anxious to find out the latest from WMDC regarding the recent Planning Application from Yorkcourt / Henry Boot regarding the proposed Kitwave facility at Newmarket

The question was asked during the Cabinet meeting, however Cllr Box refused to answer, other than suggesting that the council and club were in ‘sensitive negotiations’, and instead invited those interested to gather after the meeting and that the Head of Planning, Neil Rodgers, would be able to answer the questions raised.
A number of questions were asked of Neil, most of which he could easily answer. However, he mentioned that they were dealing with ‘Trusts’ in the plural, to which we sought clarification and he confirmed that there were more than one Trust and he is in talks with them. He was also asked if Sir Rodney Walker was involved, to which he refused to say one way or other.
Form the discussion it would appear that the issue between the initial Outline Planning Application Public Inquiry and the subsequent LDF (Local Development Framework) Public Inquiry is the area in which the council is most uncomfortable in that there is a belief that Yorkcourt can work within the LDF without the need for the OPP. We would note that the fact that both were running around the same time was known to both Government officers conducting the relevant Inquiries and both not only made reference to the other but also took these facts into account in their deliberations.
Neil Rodgers then went on to say that the pending decision was contentious and the council would seek independent legal advice. It was then pointed out that the council had sought ‘Legal Advice’ in relation to whether to consider the Newcold site as being outside of the catchment of the Unilateral Undertaking (Section 106 agreement) and that despite Freedom of Information requests they had been unable to provide evidence of any such ‘Advice’ having been taken.
Neil was then asked outright for a straight ‘yes’ or ‘no’ answer - is there a chance of the Newcold development going back into the contribution area. He categorically said no chance whatsoever!!
All of this is also now made more complicated still by the plans for HS2 and when this was mentioned he said that although things were still vague, it is possible that it could cut through the site and make it impossible to leave enough land ever to develop so as to achieve the 60000 total!
Other things mentioned was that even though they have this recent letter from Gateleys they are still open to giving Yorkcourt planning for houses (on the proposed Stadium site) in order to help them gather more money to contribute towards a Community Stadium.
Thereafter it appeared as though he just wanted to blame the Inspector and the Government and a poor 106 as the reason for the non-delivery of the Community Stadium.

The above is just a potted version of the discussion. It does however confirm that it would appear that the council are reluctant to turn down the current Planning Application, although a formal decision can only be made by the Planning Committee themselves.
At the meeting we were also advised of something we had heard before, but never able to verify, which is that Yorkcourt were involved in the delivery of the Manchester Arena – we would appreciate someone confirming this if they have any knowledge or evidence of it.

Don’t care which trust they talk to and whose on what trust, just want a fit for purpose stadium for our City and Club.

Up the Trin
Re: Latest on NM
Post Tue Oct 09, 2018 10:01 pm
Posted by wtid71 on Tue Oct 09, 2018 10:01 pm
wtid71 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 33rd / 77,239
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Sep 24, 2013 8:07 am
Posts: 403
Wakefield City wrote:
Don’t care which trust they talk to and whose on what trust, just want a fit for purpose stadium for our City and Club.

Up the Trin


Well I for one put all my trust in those in the Community Trust that have worked tirelessly on behalf of us fans for years , giving up probably thousands of hours of their own time to get the stadium the city of Wakefield was promised. If the council is now talking to Walker god help us as the only person he is ever serving is himself.
Re: Latest on NM
Post Tue Oct 09, 2018 10:11 pm
Posted by wakeytrin on Tue Oct 09, 2018 10:11 pm
wakeytrin Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 33rd / 77,239
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts: 3182
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
wtid71 wrote:
Well I for one put all my trust in those in the Community Trust that have worked tirelessly on behalf of us fans for years , giving up probably thousands of hours of their own time to get the stadium the city of Wakefield was promised. If the council is now talking to Walker god help us as the only person he is ever serving is himself.

Likewise from me. The Community Trust are the ones that have fought this battle and they are the ones I want to succeed.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.
Re: Latest on NM
Post Tue Oct 09, 2018 10:23 pm
Posted by Upanunder on Tue Oct 09, 2018 10:23 pm
Upanunder Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 30th / 77,239
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Mar 19, 2016 4:15 pm
Posts: 683
You should care which "Trust" they talk to.
One will deliver (community), the other "trust" will please itself.
I hesitate to actually call it a "trust" for fear of giving credence to the idea it actually exists.
We know what it is and it ain't no trust.
Re: Latest on NM
Post Tue Oct 09, 2018 10:25 pm
Posted by JINJER on Tue Oct 09, 2018 10:25 pm
JINJER User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 30th / 77,239
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6915
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
Wakefield City wrote:
Don’t care which trust they talk to and whose on what trust, just want a fit for purpose stadium for our City and Club.

Up the Trin

If for any reason Walkers trust got involved and usurped the Community trust I'd never watch Trinity again, it would be the end of my love affair with our great club.
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT
Re: Latest on NM
Post Tue Oct 09, 2018 11:08 pm
Posted by newgroundb4wakey on Tue Oct 09, 2018 11:08 pm
newgroundb4wakey Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 33rd / 77,239
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am
Posts: 1836
JINJER wrote:
If for any reason Walkers trust got involved and usurped the Community trust I'd never watch Trinity again, it would be the end of my love affair with our great club.


I for one wouldn't blame you but if it did happen then it would be time for the RFL to step in and put some leverage on all involved. Keep the faith mate. :CLAP:

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, coco the fullback, djcool, jakeyg95, JINJER, LG83, newgroundb4cas, newgroundb4wakey, phe13, TrinTrin, Trojan Horse, Upanunder, wakeytrin, wrencat1873, Yahoo [Bot] and 155 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,806,0351,33477,2394,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Sat 13th Oct 18:00
SUPER LEAGUE
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)