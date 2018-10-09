Update from 8th October:
One of our colleagues attended the WMDC Cabinet Meeting in Ossett this week. The meeting was attended by around a dozen Wakefield supporters, anxious to find out the latest from WMDC regarding the recent Planning Application from Yorkcourt / Henry Boot regarding the proposed Kitwave facility at Newmarket
The question was asked during the Cabinet meeting, however Cllr Box refused to answer, other than suggesting that the council and club were in ‘sensitive negotiations’, and instead invited those interested to gather after the meeting and that the Head of Planning, Neil Rodgers, would be able to answer the questions raised.
A number of questions were asked of Neil, most of which he could easily answer. However, he mentioned that they were dealing with ‘Trusts’ in the plural, to which we sought clarification and he confirmed that there were more than one Trust and he is in talks with them. He was also asked if Sir Rodney Walker was involved, to which he refused to say one way or other.
Form the discussion it would appear that the issue between the initial Outline Planning Application Public Inquiry and the subsequent LDF (Local Development Framework) Public Inquiry is the area in which the council is most uncomfortable in that there is a belief that Yorkcourt can work within the LDF without the need for the OPP. We would note that the fact that both were running around the same time was known to both Government officers conducting the relevant Inquiries and both not only made reference to the other but also took these facts into account in their deliberations.
Neil Rodgers then went on to say that the pending decision was contentious and the council would seek independent legal advice. It was then pointed out that the council had sought ‘Legal Advice’ in relation to whether to consider the Newcold site as being outside of the catchment of the Unilateral Undertaking (Section 106 agreement) and that despite Freedom of Information requests they had been unable to provide evidence of any such ‘Advice’ having been taken.
Neil was then asked outright for a straight ‘yes’ or ‘no’ answer - is there a chance of the Newcold development going back into the contribution area. He categorically said no chance whatsoever!!
All of this is also now made more complicated still by the plans for HS2 and when this was mentioned he said that although things were still vague, it is possible that it could cut through the site and make it impossible to leave enough land ever to develop so as to achieve the 60000 total!
Other things mentioned was that even though they have this recent letter from Gateleys they are still open to giving Yorkcourt planning for houses (on the proposed Stadium site) in order to help them gather more money to contribute towards a Community Stadium.
Thereafter it appeared as though he just wanted to blame the Inspector and the Government and a poor 106 as the reason for the non-delivery of the Community Stadium.
The above is just a potted version of the discussion. It does however confirm that it would appear that the council are reluctant to turn down the current Planning Application, although a formal decision can only be made by the Planning Committee themselves.
At the meeting we were also advised of something we had heard before, but never able to verify, which is that Yorkcourt were involved in the delivery of the Manchester Arena – we would appreciate someone confirming this if they have any knowledge or evidence of it.
One of our colleagues attended the WMDC Cabinet Meeting in Ossett this week. The meeting was attended by around a dozen Wakefield supporters, anxious to find out the latest from WMDC regarding the recent Planning Application from Yorkcourt / Henry Boot regarding the proposed Kitwave facility at Newmarket
The question was asked during the Cabinet meeting, however Cllr Box refused to answer, other than suggesting that the council and club were in ‘sensitive negotiations’, and instead invited those interested to gather after the meeting and that the Head of Planning, Neil Rodgers, would be able to answer the questions raised.
A number of questions were asked of Neil, most of which he could easily answer. However, he mentioned that they were dealing with ‘Trusts’ in the plural, to which we sought clarification and he confirmed that there were more than one Trust and he is in talks with them. He was also asked if Sir Rodney Walker was involved, to which he refused to say one way or other.
Form the discussion it would appear that the issue between the initial Outline Planning Application Public Inquiry and the subsequent LDF (Local Development Framework) Public Inquiry is the area in which the council is most uncomfortable in that there is a belief that Yorkcourt can work within the LDF without the need for the OPP. We would note that the fact that both were running around the same time was known to both Government officers conducting the relevant Inquiries and both not only made reference to the other but also took these facts into account in their deliberations.
Neil Rodgers then went on to say that the pending decision was contentious and the council would seek independent legal advice. It was then pointed out that the council had sought ‘Legal Advice’ in relation to whether to consider the Newcold site as being outside of the catchment of the Unilateral Undertaking (Section 106 agreement) and that despite Freedom of Information requests they had been unable to provide evidence of any such ‘Advice’ having been taken.
Neil was then asked outright for a straight ‘yes’ or ‘no’ answer - is there a chance of the Newcold development going back into the contribution area. He categorically said no chance whatsoever!!
All of this is also now made more complicated still by the plans for HS2 and when this was mentioned he said that although things were still vague, it is possible that it could cut through the site and make it impossible to leave enough land ever to develop so as to achieve the 60000 total!
Other things mentioned was that even though they have this recent letter from Gateleys they are still open to giving Yorkcourt planning for houses (on the proposed Stadium site) in order to help them gather more money to contribute towards a Community Stadium.
Thereafter it appeared as though he just wanted to blame the Inspector and the Government and a poor 106 as the reason for the non-delivery of the Community Stadium.
The above is just a potted version of the discussion. It does however confirm that it would appear that the council are reluctant to turn down the current Planning Application, although a formal decision can only be made by the Planning Committee themselves.
At the meeting we were also advised of something we had heard before, but never able to verify, which is that Yorkcourt were involved in the delivery of the Manchester Arena – we would appreciate someone confirming this if they have any knowledge or evidence of it.