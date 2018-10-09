karetaker wrote:
Robert Hicks. Video ref Thaler.
A little surprised by that, with Hicks already reffing at Wembley, this year.
I thought Thaler was too tolerant of lying on at the play-the-ball, on Friday night, so lets see what happens with Hicks.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bondo, Boss Hog, Deus Dat Incrementum, Dezzies_right_hook, eddieH, Fatbelly, grifter, Instalamus, Irish Wire, jj86, KingRoss11, lefty goldblatt, Lost in Leeds, Man2wolf, Matt King's kitten, Moe syslak, Mr Snoodle, Oxford Exile, Paul Youane, rubber duckie, S_Riley, Shazbaz, Smiffy27, Terry Griffiths, WalterWizard, WireWireWire and 284 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,805,894
|2,024
|77,239
|4,559
|SET