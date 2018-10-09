WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Merchadise fair near Old Trafford on Saturday

Posted by steavis on Tue Oct 09, 2018 4:01 pm
Hey guys obviously this is of benefit to me to publicise (and I did do a post that reads almost exactly the same elsewhere) but hopefully someone out there will find it genuinely useful too.
We're bringing a heap of Wigan merch from the Sydney and Wollongong trip, sold out in England, to the Trafford Pub on Saturday along with a pile of cool international gear.
Here's the details: https://www.facebook.com/events/1961693624128203/
At the very least, come have a beer.
Cheers, Steve Mascord

