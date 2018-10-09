I have more confidence in the 2018 side than the 2016 one. Backs and the pack improved a lot. Players in bold who in my opinion were weak links at the time, and have subsequently either quit or are now playing at a more appropriate level now.
1 Stefan Ratchford
2 Tom Lineham
3 Rhys Evans
4 Ryan Atkins
5 Matthew Russell
6 Kurt Gidley
7 Declan Patton
8 Chris Hill
9 Daryl Clark
10 Ashton Sims
11 Sam Wilde
12 Jack Hughes
13 Joe Westerman
Subs
14 Toby King
15 George King
16 Chris Sandow
17 Ryan Bailey
