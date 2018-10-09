WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The 2016 side.

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves The 2016 side.

Post a reply
The 2016 side.
Post Tue Oct 09, 2018 3:02 pm
Posted by Wires71 on Tue Oct 09, 2018 3:02 pm
Wires71 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 30th / 77,239
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 10299
I have more confidence in the 2018 side than the 2016 one. Backs and the pack improved a lot. Players in bold who in my opinion were weak links at the time, and have subsequently either quit or are now playing at a more appropriate level now.

1 Stefan Ratchford
2 Tom Lineham
3 Rhys Evans
4 Ryan Atkins
5 Matthew Russell
6 Kurt Gidley
7 Declan Patton
8 Chris Hill
9 Daryl Clark
10 Ashton Sims
11 Sam Wilde
12 Jack Hughes
13 Joe Westerman
Subs
14 Toby King
15 George King
16 Chris Sandow
17 Ryan Bailey
https://www.mind.org.uk
Re: The 2016 side.
Post Tue Oct 09, 2018 3:10 pm
Posted by scottty on Tue Oct 09, 2018 3:10 pm
scottty User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Joined: Thu Oct 07, 2004 11:53 pm
Posts: 260
Would you take a 2016 Gidley over a 2018 Roberts?
Re: The 2016 side.
Post Tue Oct 09, 2018 3:28 pm
Posted by Wires71 on Tue Oct 09, 2018 3:28 pm
Wires71 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 30th / 77,239
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 10299
scottty wrote:
Would you take a 2016 Gidley over a 2018 Roberts?


That's a good question. For kicking I go with Roberts.
https://www.mind.org.uk

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bbfc00, Bondo, Builth Wells Wire, Captain Hook, Deus Dat Incrementum, Irish Wire, Lost in Leeds, Moving Forward, Mr Snoodle, rubber duckie, scottty, Shazbaz, Smiffy27, St Helens Wolf, Wire Weaver, wolfinwidnes1, Wrath and 258 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,805,7901,78677,2394,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Sat 13th Oct 18:00
SUPER LEAGUE
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)