Gildart for England
Post Tue Oct 09, 2018 1:03 pm
Trainman on Tue Oct 09, 2018 1:03 pm
Trainman
Joined: Wed Feb 17, 2016 3:59 pm
Gildart has replaced Burgess in the England squad. A centre for a forward suggests Bateman may get a shot in the pack.

Re: Gildart for England
Post Tue Oct 09, 2018 2:03 pm
NickyKiss on Tue Oct 09, 2018 2:03 pm
NickyKiss
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Location: WIGAN
Pleased with that and hope he gets a chance. It looks like Bateman in to the pack for Burgess with either Connor, Lyne or Gildart at centre.

