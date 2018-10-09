Classic Box tactics at yesterday`s council meeting held at Ossett. So when the question of the stadium was raised he acknowledged that there were several Trinity fans in attendance and advised that the council was working withe club to try and resolve the issue, so that`s a lie for a start as there has not been any contact since April. He then advised that as there would be many questions he had arranged for his planning officer to be at the meeting, one Mr Rogers ( Box`s new poodle ), who would be available at the end of the meeting to answer any questions the Trinity fans had. Brilliant tactic from the oily snake to resolve himself of any involvement so that when everything that Yorkcourt want is granted by the Council, which it undoubtedly will be, he will be at arms length and simply shrug his shoulders and say I did my best.
Now the planning officer Mr Rogers is hand picked by Box, he his a very unimpressive man , lacks personality, lacks any sign of strength, is not the man you would want on your side leading the fight against streetwise Showmen like Yorkcourt and their army of sharp legal advisers. This man Rogers will not put up a fight against Yorkcourt, firstly he does not have the personality to do it and will be rolled over in seconds and probably end up on long term sick leave with some sort of fake stress related complaint. Of course this is why Box picked him for the job, he is obviously weak and will do whatever Box commands and why wouldn`t he, he will be grossly overpaid for his ability and Box is probably dangling the carrot of giving him the position that the equally useless Andy Wallhead has vacated and that commands the ridiculous salary of 150K plus. So again Rogers will do whatever Box says and will give in to Yorkcourt without a fight.
Rogers did confirm when questioned that there is not a cat in hells chance of the Newcold factory ever counting towards the trigger point of land developed and that the extension to Newcold will also not count. He did also confirm that he has been talking to the Trusts, please note Trusts plural, when questioned if one of those Trusts involved the snake oil salesman Rodders he would neither confirm or deny. So it is blatantly obvious that Rodney is involved he is the person that the planning officer is been told by Box to deal with. Can someone on the official Trust confirm if the pathetic Mr Rogers has had any contact with them. I think I know that the answer will be a big fat no.
So as we all probably knew the facts are that Box is doing nothing to assist the community get a stadium, he is not talking to the club, he is through his pet poodle planning officer Rogers liaising with Rodders and Yorkcourt to ensure that Yorkcourt get their planning with no financial commitment to fund a Community stadium. We are I am afraid dealing with a bunch of low life lying scum bags and that is been kind to low life lying scum bags.
Now the planning officer Mr Rogers is hand picked by Box, he his a very unimpressive man , lacks personality, lacks any sign of strength, is not the man you would want on your side leading the fight against streetwise Showmen like Yorkcourt and their army of sharp legal advisers. This man Rogers will not put up a fight against Yorkcourt, firstly he does not have the personality to do it and will be rolled over in seconds and probably end up on long term sick leave with some sort of fake stress related complaint. Of course this is why Box picked him for the job, he is obviously weak and will do whatever Box commands and why wouldn`t he, he will be grossly overpaid for his ability and Box is probably dangling the carrot of giving him the position that the equally useless Andy Wallhead has vacated and that commands the ridiculous salary of 150K plus. So again Rogers will do whatever Box says and will give in to Yorkcourt without a fight.
Rogers did confirm when questioned that there is not a cat in hells chance of the Newcold factory ever counting towards the trigger point of land developed and that the extension to Newcold will also not count. He did also confirm that he has been talking to the Trusts, please note Trusts plural, when questioned if one of those Trusts involved the snake oil salesman Rodders he would neither confirm or deny. So it is blatantly obvious that Rodney is involved he is the person that the planning officer is been told by Box to deal with. Can someone on the official Trust confirm if the pathetic Mr Rogers has had any contact with them. I think I know that the answer will be a big fat no.
So as we all probably knew the facts are that Box is doing nothing to assist the community get a stadium, he is not talking to the club, he is through his pet poodle planning officer Rogers liaising with Rodders and Yorkcourt to ensure that Yorkcourt get their planning with no financial commitment to fund a Community stadium. We are I am afraid dealing with a bunch of low life lying scum bags and that is been kind to low life lying scum bags.