Championship 2019

Tue Oct 09, 2018 9:00 am
Pumpetypump
Pumpetypump
Joined: Wed Jan 02, 2002
Posts: 6565
Location: LS9
I realise itâ€™s early (very) days but Iâ€™m a bit giddy so I thought Iâ€™d ask what does success in 2019 look like for you?

The Championship is going to be an incredibly exciting competition in 2019, far and a way more so than the increasingly stale super league imo. Iâ€™d want to aspire to something a bit greater than not getting relegated but getting in that top 5 is going to take some serious effort. So for me if we nabbed 5th Iâ€™d be absolutely chuffed. Battling with us for 5th are a clutch of unknowns. Will York build adequately? Will Feath have stabilised? Hereâ€™s my best guess:

Toronto
Toulouse
Widnes
Fax
Bradford
Re: Championship 2019
Tue Oct 09, 2018 9:30 am
Nothus
Nothus
Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005
Posts: 4948
Location: Bradford
Hard to say before we see the finished squad but I'd urge people to temper their expectations a little.
There are some big clubs in this division now, some with far more money than we will ever have and I think trying to go toe to toe with them would be a mistake.

I don't for one second think or expect us to make the top 5. Anything from 6th to 9th is probably more realistic.
Re: Championship 2019
Tue Oct 09, 2018 9:35 am
rugbyreddog
rugbyreddog
Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005
Posts: 4211
Location: Hornsea
Possibly Leigh (if they survive). I think it is getting like football where the second tier competition is more exciting than the top division. It should be remembered that only 4 teams have ever been SL champions and we are one of those.
REgarding tempering expectations ideally I'd be happy with anything above third from bottom.
I know the champions of our division are promoted but how are the champions decided? Is it the team that finishes top ( bit obvious for RFL) or do we mirror SL and have a top 5 play-off? OR will it be decided 3 weeks before the end of the season?
Re: Championship 2019
Tue Oct 09, 2018 9:42 am
Pumpetypump
Pumpetypump
Joined: Wed Jan 02, 2002
Posts: 6565
Location: LS9
Top 5 playoff and a grand-final for promotion I believe.
Re: Championship 2019
Tue Oct 09, 2018 9:56 am
Sedgebull
Sedgebull
Joined: Wed Sep 05, 2018
Posts: 2
York will strengthen, and Fev will be in the mix somewhere. Looking like an exciting competition.
Re: Championship 2019
Tue Oct 09, 2018 10:44 am
paulwalker71
paulwalker71
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005
Posts: 3799
Location: Bradford
Let's be honest, staying away form relegation would be a start!

Looking at the other clubs in there, many with stable squads and plenty of experience, I would say that mid table would be 'success'
Re: Championship 2019
Tue Oct 09, 2018 11:29 am
DrFeelgood
DrFeelgood
Joined: Tue Jun 02, 2015
Posts: 713
Location: Rossendale
The new Championship promotion system is, to quote John Keyes, a complete farce. There is an image in the link below that explains how it works.

http://www.rugby-league.com/2019_structure

I think we can expect to hold our own next year, though I wouldn't be pinning my hopes on getting to the top 5. I reckon we need more strength in the pack to make top 5.
"If you don't believe you can do something, you have no chance at all" - Arsene Wenger
Re: Championship 2019
Tue Oct 09, 2018 11:38 am
Pumpetypump
Pumpetypump
Joined: Wed Jan 02, 2002
Posts: 6565
Location: LS9
Above all else I want stability, and to cement ourselves as a competitive Championship team. That's 6th to 10th and I think that's the most likely scenario. 5th to me would be wonderful, and whilst it is my dream outcome, it would surpass my expectations.
Re: Championship 2019
Tue Oct 09, 2018 11:43 am
Bullseye
Bullseye
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001
Posts: 28634
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
It's fine to aim for top 5 but realistically I think that's beyond us unless we strengthen quite a bit. Staying up is the main aim for me.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: Championship 2019
Tue Oct 09, 2018 11:57 am
herr rigsby
Joined: Thu Jan 15, 2009
Posts: 356
I agree with 6th - 10th, anywhere above 8th would do for me top 5 would be amazing.
