I realise itâ€™s early (very) days but Iâ€™m a bit giddy so I thought Iâ€™d ask what does success in 2019 look like for you?
The Championship is going to be an incredibly exciting competition in 2019, far and a way more so than the increasingly stale super league imo. Iâ€™d want to aspire to something a bit greater than not getting relegated but getting in that top 5 is going to take some serious effort. So for me if we nabbed 5th Iâ€™d be absolutely chuffed. Battling with us for 5th are a clutch of unknowns. Will York build adequately? Will Feath have stabilised? Hereâ€™s my best guess:
Hard to say before we see the finished squad but I'd urge people to temper their expectations a little. There are some big clubs in this division now, some with far more money than we will ever have and I think trying to go toe to toe with them would be a mistake.
I don't for one second think or expect us to make the top 5. Anything from 6th to 9th is probably more realistic.
Possibly Leigh (if they survive). I think it is getting like football where the second tier competition is more exciting than the top division. It should be remembered that only 4 teams have ever been SL champions and we are one of those. REgarding tempering expectations ideally I'd be happy with anything above third from bottom. I know the champions of our division are promoted but how are the champions decided? Is it the team that finishes top ( bit obvious for RFL) or do we mirror SL and have a top 5 play-off? OR will it be decided 3 weeks before the end of the season?
Above all else I want stability, and to cement ourselves as a competitive Championship team. That's 6th to 10th and I think that's the most likely scenario. 5th to me would be wonderful, and whilst it is my dream outcome, it would surpass my expectations.
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.