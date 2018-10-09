What more motivation does one team need for Saturday. Players overlooked for the dream team and Coach overlooked for Coach of the season. Written off by the written media and everyone including the odd person by everyone outside the town. Get a photo board in the changing room with all the images of losing the Challenge Cup final and that will be the icing on the cake.
History never remembers losers, unless you're Eddie Hemmings of course.
Write yourself into the history books lads and get the monkey off your backs. And if things get tough and your backs are against the wall!! Remember when you were freezing cold, on that dark night during pre-season training when you thought what the F*7K are we doing here? Well it built character, determination and a willingness to work for each other when the odds were against you. And if all else fails, just keep on knocking them down until they cant get up any longer.
It's a tricky business motivation. Increase in motivation can definitely decrease level of performance in certain skills. If anyone things you just whip up motivation and your side gets the win ... they are wrong. It may be better just to work on keeping a clear head and focused.
Fat head Wayne, I was told by a player, has a 'C U Next Tuesday' board up at their training facility with pictures up of all the players and coaches he deems to be a *****. This board included a picture of TS and before the finals or big games against us he would make the players stare at it.
Probably far more critical than motivation is knowing how to play the ref. I hope Price will be coaching our staff in this dark art before Saturday. All the successful clubs in this competition know how to stretch legal play to the limit & disregard many of the rules of fair play ,knowing the ref will not penalise everything they get up to in order to win at all costs.
"Sorry guys, I'm not really up for the game tonight, I fancied a night in watching Strictly with the missus" then you show them a message of someone not rating them and suddenly they are fired up...?
Well if it helps, I THINK DARYL CLARK IS RUBBISH go and pin that on the dressing room wall, he will be like "I'll show that sally cinnamon". If he wins the Harry Sunderland you know who to thank.
I know what you mean Sal, but you have to admit that a coach like Wane would be able to use these circumstances to motivate his team. Let’s hope Price can find a way of integrating it into his usual pre-match motivational talk. Or at least at half time (remember the poem?)....
That’s the one thing that’s been missing (apart from an attacking half back) from this season’s team.... I guess Price is still working out the reffing over here, but sometimes I do find myself urging the players to follow the opposition’s lead when they know how to play the ref.
