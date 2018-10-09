WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Motivation

Motivation
Post Tue Oct 09, 2018 7:47 am
Posted by kirtonLindseyWolf on Tue Oct 09, 2018 7:47 am
kirtonLindseyWolf User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Wed Oct 02, 2013 2:08 pm
Posts: 510
What more motivation does one team need for Saturday. Players overlooked for the dream team and Coach overlooked for Coach of the season. Written off by the written media and everyone including the odd person by everyone outside the town.
Get a photo board in the changing room with all the images of losing the Challenge Cup final and that will be the icing on the cake.

History never remembers losers, unless you're Eddie Hemmings of course.

Write yourself into the history books lads and get the monkey off your backs. And if things get tough and your backs are against the wall!! Remember when you were freezing cold, on that dark night during pre-season training when you thought what the F*7K are we doing here? Well it built character, determination and a willingness to work for each other when the odds were against you. And if all else fails, just keep on knocking them down until they cant get up any longer.

C'mon Wire
Re: Motivation
Post Tue Oct 09, 2018 7:57 am
Posted by Smiffy27 on Tue Oct 09, 2018 7:57 am
Smiffy27
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Thu Jul 22, 2010 9:40 am
Posts: 956
Location: Appleton Thorn
It's a tricky business motivation. Increase in motivation can definitely decrease level of performance in certain skills. If anyone things you just whip up motivation and your side gets the win ... they are wrong.
It may be better just to work on keeping a clear head and focused.
Re: Motivation
Post Tue Oct 09, 2018 8:06 am
Posted by sally cinnamon on Tue Oct 09, 2018 8:06 am
sally cinnamon
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am
Posts: 14457
I've never understood this 'motivation' stuff.

"Sorry guys, I'm not really up for the game tonight, I fancied a night in watching Strictly with the missus" then you show them a message of someone not rating them and suddenly they are fired up...?

Well if it helps, I THINK DARYL CLARK IS RUBBISH go and pin that on the dressing room wall, he will be like "I'll show that sally cinnamon". If he wins the Harry Sunderland you know who to thank.
Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012
League Champions 2011 2016
Re: Motivation
Post Tue Oct 09, 2018 8:17 am
Posted by Smiffy27 on Tue Oct 09, 2018 8:17 am
Smiffy27
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Thu Jul 22, 2010 9:40 am
Posts: 956
Location: Appleton Thorn
Increasing motivation is good for tackling, running & chasing. It can make players worse at kicking, catching & passing.
In a Grand Final I doubt if attempting to rev up motivation will help.
Re: Motivation
Post Tue Oct 09, 2018 8:19 am
Posted by moving on... on Tue Oct 09, 2018 8:19 am
moving on...
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2011 5:13 pm
Posts: 1635
Fat head Wayne, I was told by a player, has a 'C U Next Tuesday' board up at their training facility with pictures up of all the players and coaches he deems to be a *****. This board included a picture of TS and before the finals or big games against us he would make the players stare at it. :lol: :lol: :lol:
Its ALWAYS our year

Est.1876

Sent to me from heaven... You are my world.

1876 - 2018

BUM BANGERS SINCE 2012
Re: Motivation
Post Tue Oct 09, 2018 8:39 am
Posted by ninearches on Tue Oct 09, 2018 8:39 am
ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3712
Location: newton-le-willows
Probably far more critical than motivation is knowing how to play the ref. I hope Price will be coaching our staff in this dark art before Saturday. All the successful clubs in this competition know how to stretch legal play to the limit & disregard many of the rules of fair play ,knowing the ref will not penalise everything they get up to in order to win at all costs.
Re: Motivation
Post Tue Oct 09, 2018 9:00 am
Posted by sir adrian morley on Tue Oct 09, 2018 9:00 am
sir adrian morley
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 6:02 pm
Posts: 6984
Location: Home sweet home
If you can't get fired up for a final then you should be sat at home baby sitting ...
Re: Motivation
Post Tue Oct 09, 2018 9:00 am
Posted by easyWire on Tue Oct 09, 2018 9:00 am
easyWire
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 1218
Location: Dubai
sally cinnamon wrote:
I've never understood this 'motivation' stuff.

"Sorry guys, I'm not really up for the game tonight, I fancied a night in watching Strictly with the missus" then you show them a message of someone not rating them and suddenly they are fired up...?

Well if it helps, I THINK DARYL CLARK IS RUBBISH go and pin that on the dressing room wall, he will be like "I'll show that sally cinnamon". If he wins the Harry Sunderland you know who to thank.


:-D

I know what you mean Sal, but you have to admit that a coach like Wane would be able to use these circumstances to motivate his team. Let’s hope Price can find a way of integrating it into his usual pre-match motivational talk. Or at least at half time (remember the poem?)....
Re: Motivation
Post Tue Oct 09, 2018 9:05 am
Posted by easyWire on Tue Oct 09, 2018 9:05 am
easyWire
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 1218
Location: Dubai
ninearches wrote:
Probably far more critical than motivation is knowing how to play the ref. I hope Price will be coaching our staff in this dark art before Saturday.


That’s the one thing that’s been missing (apart from an attacking half back) from this season’s team.... I guess Price is still working out the reffing over here, but sometimes I do find myself urging the players to follow the opposition’s lead when they know how to play the ref.

