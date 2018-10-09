WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - End of Season awards

End of Season awards
Post Tue Oct 09, 2018 7:36 am
Posted by wire-quin on Tue Oct 09, 2018 7:36 am


Barba
Trueman
Wires
Wane
Mac out!
Post Tue Oct 09, 2018 9:01 am
Posted by barham red on Tue Oct 09, 2018 9:01 am


Barba won it on playing well for 3 months, came 3rd out of the 3 that were nominated, thought Roby was miles better than him.

I said on a previous thread he's been rugby leagues version of Mezut Ozil, fantastic player no doubt but when he's really been needed to grab a game by the scruff of the neck he's disappeared.

