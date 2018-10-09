Barba won it on playing well for 3 months, came 3rd out of the 3 that were nominated, thought Roby was miles better than him.
I said on a previous thread he's been rugby leagues version of Mezut Ozil, fantastic player no doubt but when he's really been needed to grab a game by the scruff of the neck he's disappeared.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: barham red, Biff Tannen, harry1, Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza, Marvin Goolash, Pumpetypump, rhinos_bish, Templar64, The Devil's Advocate, vastman, Wilde 3 and 170 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,805,575
|1,661
|77,239
|4,559
|SET