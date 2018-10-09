WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Season Tickets

Season Tickets
Post Tue Oct 09, 2018 5:35 am
Posted by Dave Lister on Tue Oct 09, 2018 5:35 am
Dave Lister User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Aug 31, 2002 7:53 am
Posts: 20203
Location: Summerhouse
I'm assuming there have been no indications of price or structure for season ticket packages next year?

What do people think will be offered up? How much was it last year?
Re: Season Tickets
Post Tue Oct 09, 2018 6:19 am
Posted by wire-quin on Tue Oct 09, 2018 6:19 am
wire-quin User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Reputation Points: 11
Rep Position: 24th / 77,239
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5923
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
Last year was £99 to stand around the fencing.
Re: Season Tickets
Post Tue Oct 09, 2018 6:20 am
Posted by wire-quin on Tue Oct 09, 2018 6:20 am
wire-quin User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Reputation Points: 11
Rep Position: 24th / 77,239
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5923
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
Here we go you lazy sod

https://londonbroncosrl.com/season-tickets-2018/
Re: Season Tickets
Post Tue Oct 09, 2018 7:35 am
Posted by nkpom on Tue Oct 09, 2018 7:35 am
nkpom Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Tue Dec 30, 2003 4:22 pm
Posts: 722
Location: Southampton
There’s a renewal offer for current Season Ticket holders until November 1st. I guess all will be revealed then.
Re: Season Tickets
Post Tue Oct 09, 2018 7:46 am
Posted by Chipwhite on Tue Oct 09, 2018 7:46 am
Chipwhite Stevo's Armpit
Joined: Wed Jan 31, 2018 2:12 pm
Posts: 17
It says 2018 though

