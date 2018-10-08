WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 27,000 twitter followers....30k on facebook

Posted by Call Me God on Mon Oct 08, 2018 11:54 pm
Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 2103
....and yet nobody cares?
JESUS WEPT :WALL: HOW MANY TIMES?????
£20 a ticket and £15 on beer and merchandise.....so an away fan is worth £35. At best, 1,000 is the average away support split across 11 rounds and I am being really generous here, so Toronto, replacing say Wakefield will cost a SL club £35,000.
The minimum turnover of a SL club is £4,000,000 so Toronto instead of Widnes is worth less than 1% of a SL clubs turnover.

There are many valid reasons for and against expansion into America, but "AWAY FANS" isn't one of them. :BEAT:

