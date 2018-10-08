WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wane - Coach of the Year

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com Wane - Coach of the Year

Post a reply
Wane - Coach of the Year
Post Mon Oct 08, 2018 11:39 pm
Posted by 100% Warrior on Mon Oct 08, 2018 11:39 pm
100% Warrior Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 34th / 77,236
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2005 10:25 am
Posts: 4821
I must admit I was a little unsure about this when it was announced; was it deserved after the brand of rugby played most of the year? Was there not more deserving coaches ie. Justin Holbrook, Steve Price, Steve McNamara?

I think my overriding feeling is yes, funnily and confusing enough to both questions. Yes we have played a bit of a boring brand of rugby but in that are some brilliant and absolute rugby league masterclasses - the Warrington, Saints, Castleford wins to name but a select few. Even when we haven’t played well, we’ve almost always come away with the win, that doesn’t happen to average teams, or average coaches either. Speaking of coaches I do think, up until the 8’s Holbrook had Saints playing at the top of their game for the majority of the season, players such as Luke Thompson and Matty Gee have stepped up phenomenally. I thought they were untouchable at one stage. Then you’ve got Steve Price; okay I’ll have Warrington haven’t been the ‘best’ side all year, or even second best but with a pretty average squad he’s had them playing some good stuff. Steve McNamara I think speaks for himself, to be relegation fodder in the early to mid season and then to make the 8’a and win the Challenge Cup was remarkable.

So, was the right choice for Coach of the Year made? Absolutely. And I say that as a fully fledged signed up “W-Exiteer”. When Wane does leave he’ll leave behind a legacy, maybe not a trophy laden one but certainly an attitude legacy. A never say die, defend for your lives, tough as nails legacy. It draws criticism, and admittedly I give it (but you will also see praise from me too), as well as from other fans from other clubs but by God it is a spectacle when it clicks.

It remains to be seen if the grass is greener or covered in manure. From a fan to the coach - Good Luck Shaun Wane and thankyou for all you’ve done for Wigan RL over your 30yr career with us. I think the whole of English RL may regret letting him walk out to RU.
RIP Leon Walker

Stevo wrote:
I have greatest respect for Rugby Union, they started it mid-way through the 19th century. Thankfully we grabbed it and turned it into a spectacle on 29th August 1895


AshtonBearsARLFC

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Yahoo [Bot] and 86 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,805,47978977,2364,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Sat 13th Oct 18:00
SUPER LEAGUE
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)