I must admit I was a little unsure about this when it was announced; was it deserved after the brand of rugby played most of the year? Was there not more deserving coaches ie. Justin Holbrook, Steve Price, Steve McNamara?
I think my overriding feeling is yes, funnily and confusing enough to both questions. Yes we have played a bit of a boring brand of rugby but in that are some brilliant and absolute rugby league masterclasses - the Warrington, Saints, Castleford wins to name but a select few. Even when we haven’t played well, we’ve almost always come away with the win, that doesn’t happen to average teams, or average coaches either. Speaking of coaches I do think, up until the 8’s Holbrook had Saints playing at the top of their game for the majority of the season, players such as Luke Thompson and Matty Gee have stepped up phenomenally. I thought they were untouchable at one stage. Then you’ve got Steve Price; okay I’ll have Warrington haven’t been the ‘best’ side all year, or even second best but with a pretty average squad he’s had them playing some good stuff. Steve McNamara I think speaks for himself, to be relegation fodder in the early to mid season and then to make the 8’a and win the Challenge Cup was remarkable.
So, was the right choice for Coach of the Year made? Absolutely. And I say that as a fully fledged signed up “W-Exiteer”. When Wane does leave he’ll leave behind a legacy, maybe not a trophy laden one but certainly an attitude legacy. A never say die, defend for your lives, tough as nails legacy. It draws criticism, and admittedly I give it (but you will also see praise from me too), as well as from other fans from other clubs but by God it is a spectacle when it clicks.
It remains to be seen if the grass is greener or covered in manure. From a fan to the coach - Good Luck Shaun Wane and thankyou for all you’ve done for Wigan RL over your 30yr career with us. I think the whole of English RL may regret letting him walk out to RU.
