......Great weekend of drama just gone, but the real prize is up this weekend.
Wire....Bridesmaids too often and due a win, Wigan, flat track bullies but the best drilled side in the comp.... Wigan by 10 for me.......but it would be great to see Andrew Henderson cap off a great weekend for London RL!
JESUS WEPT HOW MANY TIMES????? £20 a ticket and £15 on beer and merchandise.....so an away fan is worth £35. At best, 1,000 is the average away support split across 11 rounds and I am being really generous here, so Toronto, replacing say Wakefield will cost a SL club £35,000. The minimum turnover of a SL club is £4,000,000 so Toronto instead of Widnes is worth less than 1% of a SL clubs turnover.
There are many valid reasons for and against expansion into America, but "AWAY FANS" isn't one of them.
Call Me God wrote:
......Great weekend of drama just gone, but the real prize is up this weekend.
Wire....Bridesmaids too often and due a win, Wigan, flat track bullies but the best drilled side in the comp.... Wigan by 10 for me.......but it would be great to see Andrew Henderson cap off a great weekend for London RL!
You do actually understand the meaning of 'flat track bullies' don't you?
Phuzzy wrote:
You do actually understand the meaning of 'flat track bullies' don't you?
er....yeah. Wigan will win but they aren't the best team.......
Phuzzy wrote:
I'll be generous and put it down to you still being drunk!
and you'd be right...
Phuzzy wrote:
I'll blame the same reason for you believing Wire are the better team too!
poop......i nearly spilled my wine there NEARLY
