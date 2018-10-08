WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GRAND FINAL WEEK

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace GRAND FINAL WEEK

Post a reply
GRAND FINAL WEEK
Post Mon Oct 08, 2018 10:09 pm
Posted by Call Me God on Mon Oct 08, 2018 10:09 pm
Call Me God User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 53
Rep Position: 2nd / 77,236
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 2103
......Great weekend of drama just gone, but the real prize is up this weekend.

Wire....Bridesmaids too often and due a win, Wigan, flat track bullies but the best drilled side in the comp....
Wigan by 10 for me.......but it would be great to see Andrew Henderson cap off a great weekend for London RL!
JESUS WEPT :WALL: HOW MANY TIMES?????
£20 a ticket and £15 on beer and merchandise.....so an away fan is worth £35. At best, 1,000 is the average away support split across 11 rounds and I am being really generous here, so Toronto, replacing say Wakefield will cost a SL club £35,000.
The minimum turnover of a SL club is £4,000,000 so Toronto instead of Widnes is worth less than 1% of a SL clubs turnover.

There are many valid reasons for and against expansion into America, but "AWAY FANS" isn't one of them. :BEAT:
Re: GRAND FINAL WEEK
Post Mon Oct 08, 2018 10:57 pm
Posted by Dropkick Murphy on Mon Oct 08, 2018 10:57 pm
Dropkick Murphy User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Joined: Tue Aug 18, 2009 10:37 pm
Posts: 2762
Location: Heald Green, Cheshire
No happy endings
Unless fairy tales come true
Warrington RLFC: The Wire, NOT Warrington Wolves

FORZA WIRE
Re: GRAND FINAL WEEK
Post Tue Oct 09, 2018 12:09 am
Posted by Phuzzy on Tue Oct 09, 2018 12:09 am
Phuzzy Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 7
Rep Position: 28th / 77,236
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Nov 19, 2006 12:25 am
Posts: 3209
Location: Just about to go do some work!
Call Me God wrote:
......Great weekend of drama just gone, but the real prize is up this weekend.

Wire....Bridesmaids too often and due a win, Wigan, flat track bullies but the best drilled side in the comp....
Wigan by 10 for me.......but it would be great to see Andrew Henderson cap off a great weekend for London RL!


You do actually understand the meaning of 'flat track bullies' don't you? :CRAZY:
Re: GRAND FINAL WEEK
Post Tue Oct 09, 2018 12:25 am
Posted by Call Me God on Tue Oct 09, 2018 12:25 am
Call Me God User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 53
Rep Position: 2nd / 77,236
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 2103
Phuzzy wrote:
You do actually understand the meaning of 'flat track bullies' don't you? :CRAZY:

er....yeah.
Wigan will win but they aren't the best team.......
JESUS WEPT :WALL: HOW MANY TIMES?????
£20 a ticket and £15 on beer and merchandise.....so an away fan is worth £35. At best, 1,000 is the average away support split across 11 rounds and I am being really generous here, so Toronto, replacing say Wakefield will cost a SL club £35,000.
The minimum turnover of a SL club is £4,000,000 so Toronto instead of Widnes is worth less than 1% of a SL clubs turnover.

There are many valid reasons for and against expansion into America, but "AWAY FANS" isn't one of them. :BEAT:
Re: GRAND FINAL WEEK
Post Tue Oct 09, 2018 12:28 am
Posted by Phuzzy on Tue Oct 09, 2018 12:28 am
Phuzzy Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 7
Rep Position: 28th / 77,236
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Nov 19, 2006 12:25 am
Posts: 3209
Location: Just about to go do some work!
Call Me God wrote:
er....yeah.
Wigan will win but they aren't the best team.......


So you think it's the exact opposite of what it actually means! I'll be generous and put it down to you still being drunk! :wink:

noun
a sportsperson who dominates inferior opposition, but who cannot beat top-level opponents
Re: GRAND FINAL WEEK
Post Tue Oct 09, 2018 12:31 am
Posted by Call Me God on Tue Oct 09, 2018 12:31 am
Call Me God User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 53
Rep Position: 2nd / 77,236
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 2103
Phuzzy wrote:
I'll be generous and put it down to you still being drunk! :wink:

and you'd be right... :D
JESUS WEPT :WALL: HOW MANY TIMES?????
£20 a ticket and £15 on beer and merchandise.....so an away fan is worth £35. At best, 1,000 is the average away support split across 11 rounds and I am being really generous here, so Toronto, replacing say Wakefield will cost a SL club £35,000.
The minimum turnover of a SL club is £4,000,000 so Toronto instead of Widnes is worth less than 1% of a SL clubs turnover.

There are many valid reasons for and against expansion into America, but "AWAY FANS" isn't one of them. :BEAT:
Re: GRAND FINAL WEEK
Post Tue Oct 09, 2018 12:41 am
Posted by Phuzzy on Tue Oct 09, 2018 12:41 am
Phuzzy Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 7
Rep Position: 28th / 77,236
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Nov 19, 2006 12:25 am
Posts: 3209
Location: Just about to go do some work!
Call Me God wrote:
and you'd be right... :D


I'll blame the same reason for you believing Wire are the better team too! :lol:
Re: GRAND FINAL WEEK
Post Tue Oct 09, 2018 12:43 am
Posted by Call Me God on Tue Oct 09, 2018 12:43 am
Call Me God User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 53
Rep Position: 2nd / 77,236
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 2103
Phuzzy wrote:
I'll blame the same reason for you believing Wire are the better team too! :lol:


poop......i nearly spilled my wine there :mrgreen: NEARLY
JESUS WEPT :WALL: HOW MANY TIMES?????
£20 a ticket and £15 on beer and merchandise.....so an away fan is worth £35. At best, 1,000 is the average away support split across 11 rounds and I am being really generous here, so Toronto, replacing say Wakefield will cost a SL club £35,000.
The minimum turnover of a SL club is £4,000,000 so Toronto instead of Widnes is worth less than 1% of a SL clubs turnover.

There are many valid reasons for and against expansion into America, but "AWAY FANS" isn't one of them. :BEAT:

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Call Me God, HXSparky, Phuzzy, Trevork52, Zulu01 and 104 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,805,47978977,2364,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Sat 13th Oct 18:00
SUPER LEAGUE
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)