I know there are a number of different issues around the ground and how it affects our viability as a business or a club with ambition, but I know MC has also said that the RFL might stop giving us leeway and say leave Belle Vue or you're out.
Thinking of the Million Pound Game, the RFL ended up with the promoted club either playing out of a glorified amateur ground in London or two concrete strips of seats in Toronto. With the onset of so-called "guaranteed promotion", has that risk of ejection now ended? If we were booted out but won the Championship Grand Final the following year, when in Belle Vue, would we go straight back in?
