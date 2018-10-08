WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Can the RFL really pull the plug?

Can the RFL really pull the plug?
Post Mon Oct 08, 2018 7:34 pm
Posted by Slugger McBatt on Mon Oct 08, 2018 7:34 pm
I know there are a number of different issues around the ground and how it affects our viability as a business or a club with ambition, but I know MC has also said that the RFL might stop giving us leeway and say leave Belle Vue or you're out.

Thinking of the Million Pound Game, the RFL ended up with the promoted club either playing out of a glorified amateur ground in London or two concrete strips of seats in Toronto. With the onset of so-called "guaranteed promotion", has that risk of ejection now ended? If we were booted out but won the Championship Grand Final the following year, when in Belle Vue, would we go straight back in?
Re: Can the RFL really pull the plug?
Post Mon Oct 08, 2018 7:36 pm
Posted by dboy on Mon Oct 08, 2018 7:36 pm
BV is better than Trailfinders, so I guess we're safe for 1 more year.
Re: Can the RFL really pull the plug?
Post Mon Oct 08, 2018 8:08 pm
Posted by Sir Kevin Sinfield on Mon Oct 08, 2018 8:08 pm
dboy wrote:
BV is better than Trailfinders, so I guess we're safe for 1 more year.

BV is bigger than Trailfinders but not better.

Neither ground is fit for Super League.
Re: Can the RFL really pull the plug?
Post Mon Oct 08, 2018 8:12 pm
Posted by dboy on Mon Oct 08, 2018 8:12 pm
It's bigger. It's better. Don't try to make a silly argument.

Trailfinders is along the lines of Thornhill, Lock Lane, Leigh Miner's...it's an amateur playing field.

As crap as BV is, it is still a proper stadium, but one we want to see rebuilt or replaced.
Re: Can the RFL really pull the plug?
Post Mon Oct 08, 2018 9:01 pm
Posted by vastman on Mon Oct 08, 2018 9:01 pm
dboy wrote:
BV is better than Trailfinders, so I guess we're safe for 1 more year.


Bet KS has never been. Trailfinders isn’t even a ground let alone a stadium. It’s a well appointed social club and utterly unsuitable for SL - end of.
