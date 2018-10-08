WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Expansion or not threads

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Expansion or not threads

Post a reply
Expansion or not threads
Post Mon Oct 08, 2018 6:23 pm
Posted by Call Me God on Mon Oct 08, 2018 6:23 pm
Call Me God User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 53
Rep Position: 2nd / 77,236
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 2070
https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2018/oct/06/toronto-wolfpack-rugby-league-europe-cities-million-pound-game

I wonder how they'll sell Toronto v Batley to bewildered vikings?

COYB! :lol:
JESUS WEPT :WALL: HOW MANY TIMES?????
£20 a ticket and £15 on beer and merchandise.....so an away fan is worth £35. At best, 1,000 is the average away support split across 11 rounds and I am being really generous here, so Toronto, replacing say Wakefield will cost a SL club £35,000.
The minimum turnover of a SL club is £4,000,000 so Toronto instead of Widnes is worth less than 1% of a SL clubs turnover.

There are many valid reasons for and against expansion into America, but "AWAY FANS" isn't one of them. :BEAT:
Re: Chicken Counting?
Post Mon Oct 08, 2018 6:55 pm
Posted by Mr Dog on Mon Oct 08, 2018 6:55 pm
Mr Dog Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Joined: Fri Apr 02, 2004 10:08 pm
Posts: 798
Location: Not there
Probably the same way they'd have sold Toronto v Castleford or Huddersfield or Salford. At least they might have heard of Batley through biscuits.......
Re: Expansion or not threads
Post Mon Oct 08, 2018 6:58 pm
Posted by Durham Giant on Mon Oct 08, 2018 6:58 pm
Durham Giant User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 29th / 77,236
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon May 07, 2007 8:25 pm
Posts: 11509
Location: Durham
Might be useful to have an umbrella thread to move all the relevant threads to avoid blocking up the VT with constant threads about the same thing
Huddersfield Giants 2013 over achievers

Huddersfield Giants 2014 under achievers ??????????
Re: Expansion or not threads
Post Mon Oct 08, 2018 7:21 pm
Posted by fun time frankie on Mon Oct 08, 2018 7:21 pm
fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 29th / 77,236
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 6748
Location: east east hull
Durham Giant wrote:
Might be useful to have an umbrella thread to move all the relevant threads to avoid blocking up the VT with constant threads about the same thing

That would have been a good idea in say March
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Re: Expansion or not threads
Post Mon Oct 08, 2018 7:28 pm
Posted by Willzay on Mon Oct 08, 2018 7:28 pm
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 15
Rep Position: 20th / 77,236
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 7763
Could you not do the same for posters, say ring fence Sir Kev and the King in the Toronto forum.
The Troll Collective :

Jean Capdouze

Sir Kevin Sinfield

Lebron James

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Call Me God, caslad75, ColD, Darwinsdad, ducknumber1, Durham Giant, Fr13daY, fun time frankie, HXSparky, JENKY, kobashi, Marcus Notsquare, Mash Butty, MorePlaymakersNeeded, proper-shaped-balls, Sir Kevin Sinfield, Ste100Centurions, SubjectNine, terrykelly, The Cube, The Magic Rat, tristram, UllFC, Upanunder, WireWireWire, WIZEB and 216 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,805,3602,18677,2364,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.