WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Alex Walker

Board index Super League London Broncos Alex Walker

Post a reply
Alex Walker
Post Mon Oct 08, 2018 4:20 pm
Posted by Bostwick on Mon Oct 08, 2018 4:20 pm
Bostwick Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 29th / 77,236
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Apr 16, 2015 7:55 pm
Posts: 1656
What a shift Alex put in in Toronto. He was magnificent under the high ball and his defense kept us in the game.
There was a time when I felt he would not get his chance to make the first team. He was prepared to wait and when his chance came he took it.
I understand some Super League teams were looking at him but now that he plays for a Super League team I hope that he will not get poached.
I was pleased that he got LBSA young player of the year and I am sure that he has a lot more to give.
Well done Alex.
Re: Alex Walker
Post Mon Oct 08, 2018 7:31 pm
Posted by Call Me God on Mon Oct 08, 2018 7:31 pm
Call Me God User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 53
Rep Position: 2nd / 77,236
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 2070
I think I read somewhere that he dislocated 3 fingers in the first minute...epic shift from the young man........on his way to a Broncos ring!
JESUS WEPT :WALL: HOW MANY TIMES?????
£20 a ticket and £15 on beer and merchandise.....so an away fan is worth £35. At best, 1,000 is the average away support split across 11 rounds and I am being really generous here, so Toronto, replacing say Wakefield will cost a SL club £35,000.
The minimum turnover of a SL club is £4,000,000 so Toronto instead of Widnes is worth less than 1% of a SL clubs turnover.

There are many valid reasons for and against expansion into America, but "AWAY FANS" isn't one of them. :BEAT:
Re: Alex Walker
Post Mon Oct 08, 2018 7:38 pm
Posted by northernbloke on Mon Oct 08, 2018 7:38 pm
northernbloke Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 15
Rep Position: 20th / 77,236
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 1332
Dislocated 3 and broke one in the process

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Chipwhite, crashmon, gardener, jbuzza, mickeyboy, northernbloke, Psychedelic Casual and 104 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to London Broncos




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,805,3602,18677,2364,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.