What a shift Alex put in in Toronto. He was magnificent under the high ball and his defense kept us in the game.
There was a time when I felt he would not get his chance to make the first team. He was prepared to wait and when his chance came he took it.
I understand some Super League teams were looking at him but now that he plays for a Super League team I hope that he will not get poached.
I was pleased that he got LBSA young player of the year and I am sure that he has a lot more to give.
Well done Alex.
